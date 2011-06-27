  1. Home
Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Silver Seraph
Wonderful hotel car

jack, 04/03/2002
4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A)
Hotel attendants are always excited to have this car arrive! Even the Four Seasons prefers to keep it out front. The car is lovely to ride in, and reasonable to drive. A vast improvement from the previous versions (Silver Spur). The BMW engine is excellent. In fact, this is truly the better car when compared to the Bentley counterpart with its older technology engine.

What a great car!

Jeff_H, 03/30/2002
4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A)
This car is worth it. Not only does it have the prestige attached to it, it's fun to drive as well. It's a bit large, but I like it much better than the Bentley I used to have. It handles well for a car its size, which pleasantly suprised me.

