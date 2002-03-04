Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph for Sale Near Me

Consumer Reviews for the Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph

Overall Consumer Rating
4.33 Reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (67%)
Wonderful hotel car
jack,04/03/2002
Hotel attendants are always excited to have this car arrive! Even the Four Seasons prefers to keep it out front. The car is lovely to ride in, and reasonable to drive. A vast improvement from the previous versions (Silver Spur). The BMW engine is excellent. In fact, this is truly the better car when compared to the Bentley counterpart with its older technology engine.
