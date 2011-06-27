  1. Home
Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Phantom
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

magnificent

ron davi, 03/28/2008
EWB 4dr Sedan (6.7L 12cyl 6A)
The workmanship and actual ride itself is impeccable. If you appreciate atttention to detail, you will admire all aspects of the automobile. It is also very quitely responsive and powerful. Everything you would hope for in a rolls.

