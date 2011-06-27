Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Consumer Reviews

It could be WAY better Matt , 10/02/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you are a person that loves luxury features like a voice-activated navigation system, 12-disc CD/DVD changer, massaging seats, voice- activated 14-way seats, voice- activated heat / air conditioning in car, adaptive cruise control, universal cell phone reception, and remote start, you will love this Phantom Convertible, which contains all of the above, and then some. Even though it's 6,000 pounds, it gets to 60mph in 5.4 seconds, which is not terribly impressive, but it is ridiculously impressive for such a huge car. Fuel economy is that of a World War II battleship, and it's still overpriced by a good $100,000, but it's a decent (not anything special) car if you have the money. Report Abuse

Wow shai-shai88 , 02/06/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead coupe becauce I was tried of driving a Lexus. So I went to Clearwater to check out the Phantom, but the price was way high so I went there 5 months later and bought the Phantom coupe for 407,342 dollars and the Phantom drives so smooth it's like your driving on air. I love my rolls Royce! Report Abuse