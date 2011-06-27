Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Consumer Reviews
It could be WAY better
If you are a person that loves luxury features like a voice-activated navigation system, 12-disc CD/DVD changer, massaging seats, voice- activated 14-way seats, voice- activated heat / air conditioning in car, adaptive cruise control, universal cell phone reception, and remote start, you will love this Phantom Convertible, which contains all of the above, and then some. Even though it's 6,000 pounds, it gets to 60mph in 5.4 seconds, which is not terribly impressive, but it is ridiculously impressive for such a huge car. Fuel economy is that of a World War II battleship, and it's still overpriced by a good $100,000, but it's a decent (not anything special) car if you have the money.
Wow
I bought a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead coupe becauce I was tried of driving a Lexus. So I went to Clearwater to check out the Phantom, but the price was way high so I went there 5 months later and bought the Phantom coupe for 407,342 dollars and the Phantom drives so smooth it's like your driving on air. I love my rolls Royce!
Not a bad car, all considering
I drive my drophead to work and back and in traffic it performs ok. I had some trouble getting the stereo right but the manual helped out--not as easy as you'd think! I'd recommend the car but definately think about getting the brushed hood--make a big difference. Not decided however about the leather options. Maybe eggshell would have been better but I'm pretty happy... LOL! Don't bother going to the store with it, etc, since storage isn't all that for groceries and such. Suitcases, if you're travelling these days would be better since they don't go up so high. The drink holder are excellent. Perfect for the big gulp to the frappacino.
