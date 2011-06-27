Overall rating

At the pinnacle of automotive luxury is one brand: Rolls-Royce. It's as prestigious as brands get, thanks to a history of producing some of the most opulent vehicles ever to take to the road. In order to satisfy the demand for even larger cars, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the company's first SUV. As such, it has the kind of presence and interior refinement we've come to expect.

In typical Rolls-Royce fashion, the Cullinan sets itself apart from very few rivals with the signature look and rear-hinged rear passenger doors that lend itself to being more of a chauffeur-driven vehicle than owner-driven. The rear accommodations also support this notion, with a long list of options to pamper those fortunate passengers. If there's something that isn't included on that list, there's a very good chance the factory will create it for you — at substantial cost, of course.

If you're seeking the ultimate in prestige, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the top choice. The $325,000 starting price certainly weeds out the 99% of the population, and it's more likely the average transaction price well exceeds that. The most direct competitor is limited to the Bentley Bentayga that starts at almost half the price. In this limited class, there are no wrong choices if you can afford it.