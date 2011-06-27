  1. Home
What’s new

  • The Cullinan is an all-new ultra-luxury SUV from Rolls-Royce
  • Part of the first Cullinan generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable interior craftsmanship
  • Seemingly limitless customization options
  • Unassailable prestige
  • An abundantly powerful V12 engine
  • Prohibitively expensive, even for the class
  • Awkward styling from many angles
  • Limited cargo space and only the bench seat folds flat
Which Cullinan does Edmunds recommend?

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is less about what features are available than what you want. In place of traditional trim levels is a dizzying list of options, and even those are rendered somewhat immaterial with the knowledge that you can customize it to your heart's content — for a price, of course.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

At the pinnacle of automotive luxury is one brand: Rolls-Royce. It's as prestigious as brands get, thanks to a history of producing some of the most opulent vehicles ever to take to the road. In order to satisfy the demand for even larger cars, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the company's first SUV. As such, it has the kind of presence and interior refinement we've come to expect.

In typical Rolls-Royce fashion, the Cullinan sets itself apart from very few rivals with the signature look and rear-hinged rear passenger doors that lend itself to being more of a chauffeur-driven vehicle than owner-driven. The rear accommodations also support this notion, with a long list of options to pamper those fortunate passengers. If there's something that isn't included on that list, there's a very good chance the factory will create it for you — at substantial cost, of course.

If you're seeking the ultimate in prestige, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the top choice. The $325,000 starting price certainly weeds out the 99% of the population, and it's more likely the average transaction price well exceeds that. The most direct competitor is limited to the Bentley Bentayga that starts at almost half the price. In this limited class, there are no wrong choices if you can afford it.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan models

The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a premium luxury SUV with seating for five. Under the bonnet (yes, we said bonnet) is a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 (571 horsepower, 626 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

In addition to typical luxury vehicle features, the Cullinan comes standard with your choice of 21- or 22-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats with massage functions, a heated second-row bench, a leather headliner, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a wireless charging pad, a navigation system and an 18-speaker audio system.

Of course, nobody would dare buy a "standard" Cullinan. A proper Rolls-Royce should be customized to fit its owner's needs perfectly, and there is no shortage of options. These include a variety of coachline styles (that's pinstriping, if you want to be gauche) with your personalized emblem and a Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament in solid silver, gold plated, illuminated frosted glass or uplit. You can also get the signature grille in a satin finish.

The second-row bench can be substituted for the Immersive Seating option (those are captain's chairs — again, don't be gauche) that replaces the center position with a fixed center console and includes ventilation, massage functions, and a glass partition behind the rear headrests. To that, you can add headrest cushions.

The optional Launch package includes the uplit Spirit of Ecstasy, a rear entertainment system, Rolls-Royce monogrammed headrests, seat piping, contrast stitching, picnic tables, lambswool floor mats, a Bespoke Audio system, adaptive cruise control, night vision and an automated parking system. Most of these items are available à la carte, as are two different clock choices, viewing seats (motorized tailgate seats) and integrated umbrellas. There are also recreation modules that fit perfectly in the cargo area and can be customized to suit any particular activity.

Forward collision warning/mitigation, a head-up display, a driver attention monitor, and lane departure warning are available, but isn't that why you pay your chauffeur?

As a Rolls-Royce, there is a seemingly endless list of paint "colours" (yes, that's "color" with a "u" — how classy), interior wood veneers, upholstery materials and stitching options. For the full effect and a truly bespoke experience, you can specify unique treatments that fit your tastes.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Trending topics in reviews

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Cullinan safety features:

    Frontal Collision Warning/Mitigation
    Warns of an imminent collision and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
    Night Vision
    Projects a view from the forward-looking infrared camera to provide a monochrome daylight image when dark.

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. the competition

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. Bentley Bentayga

    The differences between the Cullinan and the Bentayga fall right in line with the historic differences between Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The Cullinan has more of a chauffeur-driven personality, while the Bentley is meant to be driven. The amenities available to rear passengers in the Cullinan far outweigh what the Bentayga offers. Also, the Cullinan is noticeably more spacious back there. But the Bentley is $50,000 less, even in top Mulliner trim.

    Compare Rolls-Royce Cullinan & Bentley Bentayga features

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. Land Rover Range Rover

    For less than half the price of the Cullinan, you can get a range-topping Range Rover Autobiography. Of course, the Rolls-Royce has the wow factor, but the Range Rover's interior is nonetheless impressively appointed. As refined as the Range Rover is, it has an extraordinary amount of off-road capability for any vehicle. There aren't as many customization options as the Cullinan, but if you have the money, we're sure you can make it happen.

    Compare Rolls-Royce Cullinan & Land Rover Range Rover features

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. BMW X7

    The BMW X7 is the newcomer in the luxury SUV class with a lot of potential. It features an awe-inspiring performance from the turbocharged V8, a very smooth ride quality and a delightfully luxurious interior. The X7 also has a third row of seats that can easily accommodate smaller adults. Although BMW owns Rolls-Royce, there are virtually no mechanical similarities.

    Compare Rolls-Royce Cullinan & BMW X7 features

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan First Look

    The Ultimate Name in Luxury Gets a Lot Bigger

    Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorJuly 16th, 2018

    For over 100 years, one carmaker has held its position as the pinnacle of luxury and prestige: Rolls-Royce. The latest addition to its lineup is both literally and figuratively big, as it marks the first SUV in the company's history. The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan embodies everything we've come to expect from an ultra-premium luxury vehicle, with a stately appearance, impeccable interior, and all of the trappings that the super wealthy desire.

    The Cullinan is named after the largest diamond ever discovered (also known as the Star of Africa) that is now part of the crown jewels of the United Kingdom. After seeing the largest Rolls-Royce in person, the name certainly seems fitting. Prices will start at $350,000 when it goes on sale in late 2018. Under the hood is a 6.8-liter twin-turbocharged V12 that produces 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, as is all-wheel steering to make it more maneuverable.

    From the outside, the 2019 Cullinan is styled to fit perfectly into the Rolls-Royce portfolio. The modern signature grille and Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament are unmistakable trademarks, as is the tapering hood that is reminiscent of past models. The powered and rear-hinged "suicide doors" for rear passengers are also historic character traits. Breaking with tradition, however, is the Cullinan's imposing stance and ground clearance that imbues it with real off-road capabilities. Rolls-Royce lists its maximum fording depth at 21 inches.

    Compared to its most direct competitors, the Bentley Bentayga and the long-wheelbase Land Rover Range Rover, the Cullinan is both longer and wider. It measures 210 inches from nose to tail and 85 inches from side to side, which is between 6 and 8 inches longer and 3 to 7 inches wider than those rivals. More importantly, the 130-inch wheelbase is about 7 to 12 inches longer, giving the Cullinan a distinct advantage in rear passenger space.

    The Cullinan's interior is emblematic of contemporary Rolls-Royce vehicles, combining classic design with the absolute best materials available and assembled by highly skilled craftspeople. There's plenty of modern technology — digital gauges, night vision, a head-up display and Wi-Fi hotspot — but it's all artfully integrated into the cabin so it doesn't detract from the traditional ambiance.

    Many would contend that the rear seats are the most important aspect of a Rolls-Royce, and here the Cullinan exceeds expectations. There's an abundance of space in every dimension for passengers of any size. If the seats were any more comfortable, they'd be bespoke (which we assume is available, too).

    In base form, the rear lounge seats can accommodate three passengers, and the seatbacks can fold to accept larger cargo. More likely, clients will opt for the Individual Seat configuration that replaces the center seat with a large center console. Contained within that console are a refrigerator, whiskey glasses, a liquor carafe and Champagne flutes. The seatbacks do not fold in this configuration, but there is a motorized glass partition to separate occupants from cargo.

    With only 21 cubic feet behind those seats, the Cullinan is decidedly light on luggage space, but not on civility. Available recreation modules are custom-made to house any equipment you require, whether it's for fly-fishing, hunting or even drone racing. Furthermore, you can opt for the Viewing Suite, which adds two motorized seats that extend over the lower tailgate with a pop-up table between them.

    We haven't had the pleasure of experiencing the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan on the road yet, but we fully expect it to deliver a glassy smooth ride that is enhanced by the active Magic Carpet Ride suspension. We're told that even over rough terrain, the cabin keeps passengers blissfully unfazed. We'd also be shocked if the cabin were any less than silent under any condition. With any luck, we'll have driving and touring impressions soon.

