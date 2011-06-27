Used 2011 Ram Dakota Features & Specs
|Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|15
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|5
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330/440 mi.
|308/396 mi.
|308/396 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22 gal.
|22 gal.
|22 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|15
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|3.7 l
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.0 ft.
|44.0 ft.
|44.0 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Quick Order Package 22A
|yes
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 22J
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 26J
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|276 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|cargo area light
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Leather Trimmed 40/20/40 Bench Front Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|heated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|heated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|38.4 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.9 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.1 in.
|36.4 in.
|32.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.4 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|16" x 8.0" Cast Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|no
|yes
|no
|18" x 8.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Trailer Tow Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Front track
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4200 lbs.
|4669 lbs.
|4460 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6010 lbs.
|6010 lbs.
|6010 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.45 cd.
|0.46 cd.
|0.45 cd.
|Angle of approach
|21.9 degrees
|21.9 degrees
|21.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1810 lbs.
|1340 lbs.
|1550 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.6 degrees
|22.5 degrees
|22.5 degrees
|Length
|218.5 in.
|218.5 in.
|218.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7250 lbs.
|6750 lbs.
|7050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|Height
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|68.6 in.
|Wheel base
|131.3 in.
|131.3 in.
|131.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P245/70R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P265/60R18 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,210
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Ram Dakota info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- Ram 3500 2019
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster City
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2020 1500