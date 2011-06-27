  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram Dakota Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171515
Total Seating454
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/440 mi.308/396 mi.308/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.22 gal.22 gal.
Combined MPG171515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l3.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.44.0 ft.44.0 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesnoyes
2 rear headrestsnoyesno
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
engine immobilizernoyesno
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesno
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Quick Order Package 22Ayesnoyes
Quick Order Package 22Jnoyesno
Quick Order Package 26Jnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
276 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Alpine premium brand speakersnoyesno
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
overhead console with storagenoyesno
cruise controlnoyesno
cargo area lightnoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Rear floor matsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Power mirrorsnoyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Leather Trimmed 40/20/40 Bench Front Seatnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room39.6 in.39.9 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
heated driver seatnoyesno
heated passenger seatnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Rear head room36.5 in.38.4 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.56.0 in.56.9 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.36.4 in.32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.5 in.57.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
16" x 8.0" Cast Aluminum Wheelsyesnoyes
Rear Window Defrosternoyesno
18" x 8.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Trailer Tow Groupnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Front track62.8 in.62.8 in.62.8 in.
Curb weight4200 lbs.4669 lbs.4460 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.6010 lbs.6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.45 cd.0.46 cd.0.45 cd.
Angle of approach21.9 degrees21.9 degrees21.9 degrees
Maximum payload1810 lbs.1340 lbs.1550 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees22.5 degrees22.5 degrees
Length218.5 in.218.5 in.218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7250 lbs.6750 lbs.7050 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.131.3 in.131.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
P245/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P265/60R18 tiresnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,210
Starting MSRP
$33,635
Starting MSRP
$27,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
