Used 2011 Ram Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

engineer49 , 03/31/2011

39 of 44 people found this review helpful

Fit and finish is very good, ride is comfortable, however, performance is sorely lacking. MPG is 15, at best. The transmission is reluctant to shift into the higher gears -- even letting off the accelerator doesn't encourage a shift change. The 3.7L engine lacks the oomph to take on inclines without downshifting to 2nd gear. The rolling resistance seems unusually high as it drives like it is towing or hauling a heavy load. One would expect mediocre fuel economy to have a trade off in power, or vice-versa, but that's not the case. Dodge would do well to re-outfit this truck with a better engine and transmission.