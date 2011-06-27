  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$9,646 - $13,482
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2011 Dakota 4x4 Ext Big Horn

engineer49, 03/31/2011
39 of 44 people found this review helpful

Fit and finish is very good, ride is comfortable, however, performance is sorely lacking. MPG is 15, at best. The transmission is reluctant to shift into the higher gears -- even letting off the accelerator doesn't encourage a shift change. The 3.7L engine lacks the oomph to take on inclines without downshifting to 2nd gear. The rolling resistance seems unusually high as it drives like it is towing or hauling a heavy load. One would expect mediocre fuel economy to have a trade off in power, or vice-versa, but that's not the case. Dodge would do well to re-outfit this truck with a better engine and transmission.

recommended buy

intrepidguy23, 04/12/2013
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

i owned this dakota for 2 YEARS and i love it!!!!!! very powerful and spacicous. very reiliable and i recomend it if you are looking for nice truck

