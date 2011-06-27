Used 2011 Ram Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
2011 Dakota 4x4 Ext Big Horn
Fit and finish is very good, ride is comfortable, however, performance is sorely lacking. MPG is 15, at best. The transmission is reluctant to shift into the higher gears -- even letting off the accelerator doesn't encourage a shift change. The 3.7L engine lacks the oomph to take on inclines without downshifting to 2nd gear. The rolling resistance seems unusually high as it drives like it is towing or hauling a heavy load. One would expect mediocre fuel economy to have a trade off in power, or vice-versa, but that's not the case. Dodge would do well to re-outfit this truck with a better engine and transmission.
recommended buy
i owned this dakota for 2 YEARS and i love it!!!!!! very powerful and spacicous. very reiliable and i recomend it if you are looking for nice truck
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
Related Used 2011 Ram Dakota Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner