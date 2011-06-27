  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
dealers wont work on truck

norman tietze, 04/21/2018
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
dealers wont work on truck , said it was to big ,dealers don't want to fix recalls , no place for snow chains , factory bumpers replaced by real ones from ranch-king on Bord computer system got hacked 3 times dealer said tough luck truck is 2010 ram350 Laramie mega-cab 8ft bed diesel 4+4 , no sway-bar needed one

