Used 2018 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
dealers wont work on truck
norman tietze, 04/21/2018
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 43 people found this review helpful
dealers wont work on truck , said it was to big ,dealers don't want to fix recalls , no place for snow chains , factory bumpers replaced by real ones from ranch-king on Bord computer system got hacked 3 times dealer said tough luck truck is 2010 ram350 Laramie mega-cab 8ft bed diesel 4+4 , no sway-bar needed one
