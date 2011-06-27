  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2017 Ram 3500
  5. Used 2017 Ram 3500 Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 3500
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 3500s for sale
List Price Range
$34,714 - $44,000
Used 3500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Do you enjoy spending your day by the mechanic??

Unbeatable Transport, 11/29/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought two 2017 RAMS 3500 After driving for less then a year I had the truck engine going to 10 MPH on the highway numerous times I was told by the dealer PCM is not working correctly and I should Replace the crankcase breather - $330.00 Clean and desoot the EGR system - $399.95Replace the engine air filter - $73.00 Replace the fuel filter and water separator filter - $308 Perform a manual regeneration process and perform fuel treatment - $171.95 After performing a manual regeneration we would have to do an oil change afterwards which is $139.95 Also, the serpentine belt is cracked we recommend replacing it. The cost is $220.00 I did all of the above The next week same problems. The dealer told me I have to replace EGR system $5500 I did that and then the truck started to make a loud cranking noise I was told to change Power control modular (pcm) $4100 and truck is now back by the dealer making terrible noise Truck is a little more then a year old it is one big nightmare. Don't expect any customers service from them I tried to communicate with them but they were very nasty stay away unless you have a lot of money to throw out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 3500s for sale

Related Used 2017 Ram 3500 Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles