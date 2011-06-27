Used 2012 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Pretty darn nice
After being a power-stroke guy for many years I made the switch to ram. Very glad I did. I have the Laramie package and it is pure luxury...truck or not. Uconnect works excellent, I have the 730n. High quality leather, great sound system, quite ride, more power than I will probably ever need...and I pull heavy equipment. Lumbar support is outstanding. M.P.G,s are not horrible for a 1 ton with this much power, I can get it down to about 14 if I drive hard, normal driving gets me about 18-19. Towing 14000# gets about 10. Call quality on Bluetooth is excellent. Took about 3 minutes to pair my iPhone and download the phone book. Absolutely no buyers remorse...love it. Would do it again!!
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 6 spd Auto
Traded off a 2008 Ram 3500 Mega Cab for a 2012 Ram 3500 Crew Cab. Huge improvement over the 2008. Interior quality is much better. Seats are very comfortable and good for long road trips, leather quality is excellent. Audio system sounds great. Very quiet for a diesel and more quiet than the 2008. Feature overload, still have not figured them all out yet.
Ball Joints Bad
I have had several recalls on this truck. All taken in and repaired. But I only have 34000 miles on this one ton truck and the ball joints have gone bad. I don't abuse this truck. There is no way the ball joints should have gone bad. They wanted $1500.00 to fix it. They finally allowed me to purchase a extended warranty for $600 and a deductible of $100 to fix it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Big tie rod Ram buyback joke !
I have one of the 2012 Ram 3500 which is available for the so called customer care buyback along with full list of other recalls to be now referred as Ram Rap sheet . Well things are so darn sweet and adorable when posted all over the media of the Fiat Chrystal buyback unless you actually own one of these gems and Actually wishes to excercise your rite for buyback as it's nothing Zero as court orders have detailed. I would feel a tiny confident at this point if someone actually wishes to help this grossly intentional negligent method used . I spent many months calling everyone even Fiat /Chrysler themselves and even the very corrupt company continue the same all throughput to include: Ram dealers &everyone involved all say " We are not familiar how this works . Well according to the big media sugar display " simply bring into local dealer for current KKB retail plus 10% . Ha ha first fraud ! The behind scene TRUTH is : bring into a dealer for a third party appraisal by " the very dealer that sells trucks and pays wholesale for purchase ". I am as driven to mountains and rolled off edge waiting for a single educational answer as to how much or when and how ( will ever ) be paid when they take my only vehicle which was intentional gross negligence that resulted in such rare circumstances and I am left no choice now but filing several charges to merely move on with life with a new truck ! My 8th Ram 2500/3500 always dedicated. Now I wish to drop Ram and begin With Chevrolet duramax as the cummins has totally let me and all others substantially down ( let alone I am certain criminal charges would follow pertaining to the manner used being 100% opposite from the recall settlement action suit. Imagine the recall Fiat customer service lines actually answer phones to say they have no information as to how the recall works as it's in the courts hands. Sorry so long of boring message. My 60k Ram with 20k miles also as of yesterday began engine lite on followed with quick fluttering/ stallling out with power acceleration one minute then sloppy fluttering, kind of like your first car when it chugged and quit . From cummins diesel only to anything but cummins turbo sadly
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
great truck
I've had fords,chevys and this is by far the best truck i have ever owned.....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3500
Related Used 2012 Ram 3500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner