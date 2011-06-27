2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
I'm 6'2" tall and sat in all competitions, the Ram fits me like a glove. Seats are very comfortable and can drive a long way without any need to get out to stretch. Gas mileage is what is expected on a full size pick up truck. This is my 3rd Ram in 12 years. Keep on making them like this, and I will continue to be a repeat customer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ram customer service is the worst!!!
Here's my letter to RAM, COMPLETELY IGNORED: I purchased a truck from one of your dealers to tow a camper that I was going to purchase. The truck was loaded with trailer brake control and the giant mirrors. The dealer mentioned that Ram trucks with the Hemi can tow 11,340 LBS with no mention of gear ratios. The gear ratio issue came up when I went to purchase the camper only to find out that my truck was not build to tow more than 8,000 LBS (even though it has a "tow package") due the 3.21 gears that are installed in the truck instead of the 3.95 gears that should have been in the tow package. I contacted Ram customer care, they sent me to the dealer only to get two insane options (swap out the gears for a full retail price of $6,000 or trade the truck at a $18,000 loss). I've had the truck for less than 6 months with less than 10,000 miles. I went back to Ram customer care only to get "I'm sorry there's nothing we can do". The dealer took advantage of me, a single widow of a disabled veteran that is on a fixed income to sell a truck that was ordered/built in a way that made it unsalable. Nobody without plans of towing would buy a truck with those ridiculous mirrors and nobody that had plans of towing would buy a truck with the non-towing gear ratios. An unscrupulous RAM dealer took advantage of me and my only hope was with RAM corporate only for them to tell me to take a hike. RAM needs to step up and take care of this situation, swap out the gears or exchange the truck. Please forward this to the powers that be so this can be handled in a proper way.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Happy Customer
Price was not as advertised with all the options. Once you start adding all the fun accessories, it gets pricey. But at its core, its a great buy. With the Big Horn Crew Cab, you get everything you need. Updated styling, 4WD, back up camera, are amongst the goodies that come with the package. I was disappointed to see that the parking sensors were not included in the price, eventhough it was included in the 2015 version (I know because I had one).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome truck!
The 2020 Ram 1500 is an awesome truck. I have only had it for 10 days, but already I love it . It is everything you would want in a truck. Comfort, ride, power, the Ram has it all and then some. The 5.7l hemi is amazing!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
Related 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020