2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck

Slamboni, 01/05/2020
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
38 of 43 people found this review helpful

I'm 6'2" tall and sat in all competitions, the Ram fits me like a glove. Seats are very comfortable and can drive a long way without any need to get out to stretch. Gas mileage is what is expected on a full size pick up truck. This is my 3rd Ram in 12 years. Keep on making them like this, and I will continue to be a repeat customer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Ram customer service is the worst!!!

Christy Hates Ram, 04/01/2020
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
65 of 98 people found this review helpful

Here's my letter to RAM, COMPLETELY IGNORED: I purchased a truck from one of your dealers to tow a camper that I was going to purchase. The truck was loaded with trailer brake control and the giant mirrors. The dealer mentioned that Ram trucks with the Hemi can tow 11,340 LBS with no mention of gear ratios. The gear ratio issue came up when I went to purchase the camper only to find out that my truck was not build to tow more than 8,000 LBS (even though it has a "tow package") due the 3.21 gears that are installed in the truck instead of the 3.95 gears that should have been in the tow package. I contacted Ram customer care, they sent me to the dealer only to get two insane options (swap out the gears for a full retail price of $6,000 or trade the truck at a $18,000 loss). I've had the truck for less than 6 months with less than 10,000 miles. I went back to Ram customer care only to get "I'm sorry there's nothing we can do". The dealer took advantage of me, a single widow of a disabled veteran that is on a fixed income to sell a truck that was ordered/built in a way that made it unsalable. Nobody without plans of towing would buy a truck with those ridiculous mirrors and nobody that had plans of towing would buy a truck with the non-towing gear ratios. An unscrupulous RAM dealer took advantage of me and my only hope was with RAM corporate only for them to tell me to take a hike. RAM needs to step up and take care of this situation, swap out the gears or exchange the truck. Please forward this to the powers that be so this can be handled in a proper way.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Happy Customer

Will, 03/24/2020
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
5 of 11 people found this review helpful

Price was not as advertised with all the options. Once you start adding all the fun accessories, it gets pricey. But at its core, its a great buy. With the Big Horn Crew Cab, you get everything you need. Updated styling, 4WD, back up camera, are amongst the goodies that come with the package. I was disappointed to see that the parking sensors were not included in the price, eventhough it was included in the 2015 version (I know because I had one).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome truck!

Mike, 01/11/2020
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
4 of 9 people found this review helpful

The 2020 Ram 1500 is an awesome truck. I have only had it for 10 days, but already I love it . It is everything you would want in a truck. Comfort, ride, power, the Ram has it all and then some. The 5.7l hemi is amazing!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
