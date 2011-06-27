2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Christy Hates Ram , 04/01/2020 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

Here's my letter to RAM, COMPLETELY IGNORED: I purchased a truck from one of your dealers to tow a camper that I was going to purchase. The truck was loaded with trailer brake control and the giant mirrors. The dealer mentioned that Ram trucks with the Hemi can tow 11,340 LBS with no mention of gear ratios. The gear ratio issue came up when I went to purchase the camper only to find out that my truck was not build to tow more than 8,000 LBS (even though it has a "tow package") due the 3.21 gears that are installed in the truck instead of the 3.95 gears that should have been in the tow package. I contacted Ram customer care, they sent me to the dealer only to get two insane options (swap out the gears for a full retail price of $6,000 or trade the truck at a $18,000 loss). I've had the truck for less than 6 months with less than 10,000 miles. I went back to Ram customer care only to get "I'm sorry there's nothing we can do". The dealer took advantage of me, a single widow of a disabled veteran that is on a fixed income to sell a truck that was ordered/built in a way that made it unsalable. Nobody without plans of towing would buy a truck with those ridiculous mirrors and nobody that had plans of towing would buy a truck with the non-towing gear ratios. An unscrupulous RAM dealer took advantage of me and my only hope was with RAM corporate only for them to tell me to take a hike. RAM needs to step up and take care of this situation, swap out the gears or exchange the truck. Please forward this to the powers that be so this can be handled in a proper way.