  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2018 Ram 1500
  5. Used 2018 Ram 1500 Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Ram 1500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 1500
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$19,493 - $22,186
Used 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

big blue

bobby snow, 09/13/2018
HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
27 of 32 people found this review helpful

What a fabulous truck exceeded all my expectations Big Blue as she is named after the bright NEW HOLLAND BLUE paint Took her on a 3000 mile trip 4 days after purchase and she offered up 33.5 miles per gallon even through the mountains.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The best daily driver truck - unless you're towing

Rodriguez, 01/06/2019
HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
17 of 23 people found this review helpful

I was in the market for a daily driver truck and I found the 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel (crewcab, 4x4, 3.92 rear) that did the job perfectly. In the 9k miles I've owned it, I was averaging close to 24mpg/city, 30mpg/highway, and 13+mpg/towing a 7k lbs travel trailer. As a daily driver, I don't think there is a better 1/2 ton truck with the mpg I was getting. The biggest flaw with this truck is the payload capacity. Being it's a EcoDiesel, the engine weighs more than the HEMI, therefore, reducing the payload. I only had 1005 lbs of payload capacity and with a tongue weight of 600 lbs, I was only left with 400 lbs of carrying capacity for my wife and kids. Therefore, I traded the truck in for a 3/4 ton truck to increase the payload. Granted, the towing capacity was 8640 lbs, which wasn't the problem, it was the cargo capacity. Other than that, this is the truck to get as a daily driver.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Truck

Kevin , 05/09/2020
HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I had been wanting a truck with a small diesel. This is perfect. I get great mileage average around 22mpg. The truck is comfortable and has all the bells and whistles.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale

Related Used 2018 Ram 1500 Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles