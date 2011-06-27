Used 2018 Ram 1500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Rodriguez , 01/06/2019 HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

I was in the market for a daily driver truck and I found the 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel (crewcab, 4x4, 3.92 rear) that did the job perfectly. In the 9k miles I've owned it, I was averaging close to 24mpg/city, 30mpg/highway, and 13+mpg/towing a 7k lbs travel trailer. As a daily driver, I don't think there is a better 1/2 ton truck with the mpg I was getting. The biggest flaw with this truck is the payload capacity. Being it's a EcoDiesel, the engine weighs more than the HEMI, therefore, reducing the payload. I only had 1005 lbs of payload capacity and with a tongue weight of 600 lbs, I was only left with 400 lbs of carrying capacity for my wife and kids. Therefore, I traded the truck in for a 3/4 ton truck to increase the payload. Granted, the towing capacity was 8640 lbs, which wasn't the problem, it was the cargo capacity. Other than that, this is the truck to get as a daily driver.