Used 2015 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Just got the truck of my dreams Mark , 11/27/2015 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The crew cab proves to provide plenty of room for a family of 4. I drive a lot of miles and wasn't sure I should get the hemi or the v6. The v6 proves to get great mpg at 20/25 on a full size truck and power is not a problem pushing 305 hp it does the job. Quite cab and lots of comfort. The only thing that upset me was the $800 charge they wanted to charge me for the navigation download so I use my garmen gps that I paid $100 for and get free updates for life. Come on ram give the navigation with the truck. I do love my ram truck though. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

From Ford to Dodge (RAM) Robert Butler , 11/16/2015 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have been Chevrolets and Fords for over 25 years. This is my first Dodge primarily due to my fathers advice that Dodge's have great power trains, but horrible everything else. Times have changed, at least with respect to the "everything else". Keep in mind, I have only had this truck for a month and only have 3,500 miles on it, however, here are my first impressions. This truck (Ram 1500 SLT Crew Cab with Big Horn package, Hemi engine, 3.93 rear diff) runs like a scalded cat. The ride is not like a Lincoln Towncar... it is a truck, I would hope not, but it is very smooth and quiet. The advertised 15mpg city / 20mpg highway is a pipe dream, but I suspect the rear differential may have something to do with that. On the positive side, I am getting about 16.5 mpg highway while driving 80mph through the Texas hill country. City driving is about 14.5 mpg so not that much worse than advertised. The turn knob shifter took some getting used to, but I appreciate the space recovered from where the shifter would traditionally be. My only complaint is that some of the A/C controls (changing from dash vents to floor vents, etc) must be done via the touch screen. Overall, I love this truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best truck ever Josh07 , 04/01/2016 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I recently bought a 2015 RAM 1500 SLT, and cannot be happier to own and drive this truck. Aggresive look, engine is strong, but drives so smooth, interior is made of quality materials and awesome MPG! Hope it will last for a long time, before I consider getting another replacement. Overall I'm very satisfied with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Over 10,000 miles. Ram Rebel 5.7 Steve , 04/20/2016 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for just about 8 months now and felt I could give it a proper assessment. Zero issues to report. I have the 5.7 with the 3.92 gears and 8spd trans. I have averaged just around 16mpg in mixed driving conditions. While towing a 7,000 lb camper (which this truck does effortlessly) I average around 11 mpg. Two of my favorite options are the ramboxes (storage compartments accessible from the outside of the bed that utilize the space above the wheel wells without compromising bed capacity (still able to load 4x8 sheets of plywood and drywall no problem)). My second is the adjustable air suspension which can lower to allow ease of entry and raise to an off-road dedicated 10+" clearance height. Interior - spacious and comfortable in both front and back seats. There is so much leg room in the quad cab rear seats this truck easily carries linebackers in the back in absolute comfort. The instrument cluster is programmable as to which display you want to see in the center and what data to appear on the corners of the digital display and is intelligently flanked by the large rpm gauge and speedometer. This is truly the most comfortable vehicle I have ever ridden in. Storage is ample and everywhere. under back seats, storage wells in floor boards, behind back seats, door pockets, seat pockets, center console, dual glove compartments...The ram boxes are extremely useful and allow larger tools, hunting gear to be stored and locked in sync with the remote, or through a couple bags of ice and a case of your favorite beverage and you are the tailgate king. Included as part of the Rambox package is a ram embossed heavy duty plastic bed divider which also serves as a tailgate extender as well as a Ram embossed tonneau cover which folds into thirds to allow tall items in the bed and easily folds back into place to cover the bed. Performance- The 395 HP Hemi is amazing. It really is a fast truck when you get up on it, but rides with the comfort of a luxury sedan. The exhaust note sounds deep and throaty when starting or accelerating and just loud enough to sound impressive without be obnoxious. Even with the 33" Off-Road toyo tires included as part of the rebel package you would never know it from the inside of the cabin. Lots of people complain about the shift knob, but I actually like it. It frees up a lot of space in the center console area where a center shifter may go. It's beefy and easy to use and you will never mistake it for the radio volume knob. Also get the 8.4AN stereo option (9 speaker Alpine system with a subwoofer) the nav is meh, good compared to other vehicles, but with iphone apps such as waze and google maps. The stereo sounds fantastatic and never feels strained when cranked up to 11 on the volume know ( you know, 10 and One). I always love driving this truck. I get many compliments and although it's not the cheapest transport option out there, The Ram's are very competitively priced and I was able to get mine at 8,000 below sticker. Performance Comfort