Used 2014 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2014 Ram Hauler
This truck is worthy of consideration for purchase. It offers a smooth, quiet ride with quick acceleration and shifting. Brake action is above average and the stock tires offer good traction. Headlights work great on dark rural roads. Comfort and conveniences are exceptional. Good amount of storage behind seats. Great gas mileage. No significant maintenance issues yet. 3.5 Year Update. This truck rocks. No significant issues to report. Highly recommend this truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
c'mon dodge
I trade from a chevrolet to this, 57,000 miles and transmission problems, front end feels like it is ready to collapse, engine misses, sad , sad, sad, sad - the front seat "leaner" is a freaking launching pad - don't put anything on it because this mf'er will launch it into the dashboard even if you slow down - not a sudden stop - very poor truck for the money. don't listen to them on "ram tough bs" what happened Dodge - the 2007/8 models were much better !!!!!!!!!!! So after 2 years, nothing gets better. The dealership is a joke, 4 recalls and 2 they haven't figured out how to fix yet. It may not be Dodge's problem entirely, I bought a repo without my knowledge and this truck was abused. The dealership says they don't have to disclose repo? Still same front end problems, same launching pad center "leaner". Went to trade is in and lost 9,000.00 invalue in 10 months - go figure !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
Related Used 2014 Ram 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner