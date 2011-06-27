Used 2014 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

This truck is worthy of consideration for purchase. It offers a smooth, quiet ride with quick acceleration and shifting. Brake action is above average and the stock tires offer good traction. Headlights work great on dark rural roads. Comfort and conveniences are exceptional. Good amount of storage behind seats. Great gas mileage. No significant maintenance issues yet. 3.5 Year Update. This truck rocks. No significant issues to report. Highly recommend this truck.

kokomo joe , 02/12/2017 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I trade from a chevrolet to this, 57,000 miles and transmission problems, front end feels like it is ready to collapse, engine misses, sad , sad, sad, sad - the front seat "leaner" is a freaking launching pad - don't put anything on it because this mf'er will launch it into the dashboard even if you slow down - not a sudden stop - very poor truck for the money. don't listen to them on "ram tough bs" what happened Dodge - the 2007/8 models were much better !!!!!!!!!!! So after 2 years, nothing gets better. The dealership is a joke, 4 recalls and 2 they haven't figured out how to fix yet. It may not be Dodge's problem entirely, I bought a repo without my knowledge and this truck was abused. The dealership says they don't have to disclose repo? Still same front end problems, same launching pad center "leaner". Went to trade is in and lost 9,000.00 invalue in 10 months - go figure !