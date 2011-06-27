  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.6
5 reviews
Love my Ram R/T

maddogthegreat, 06/29/2011
Lots of power, good gas mileage (16-21) and a beautiful truck. What's not to love? I take 10 hour trips and this truck is a joy to drive.

BAD ENINGE

art peckham, 10/06/2015
ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
with only being a 20011 and 63,000 easy miles on it, the engine is blown. called dealer and was told this is very common with the 6 cylinder trucks. why didn`t they tell me about that when i was looking to purchase this new truck. thank god i still have warranty but as soon as i can, i will get rid of it and never buy another dodge truck again. always had fords and never issues but decided to try a dodge. big mistake. buyers do your home work not like me.

Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2011 Ram Hemi Express

2011hemiexpres, 12/23/2011
Bought '11 Hemi Express 2WD new at Dealership 3 mos ago.(9/2011) Was Ad truck at @ $19,500 with ST package on top of Express Package. Does not have limited slip or carpet. Has 3.21 rear gear. Have 6k miles. Typically get 16 mpg combined. High of 17.7 low of 14.2 Its been great so far, I'm a big dodge fan after owing a '06 SRT8 charger & '02 2500 4wd V10 The truck is tight and lacks any rattles or moans. Hemi has lots of performance and with 5 speed auto with VVT and 2nd Gen. Cylinder De Activation it's a seemless and modern power plant. Perfect platform for customizing thanks to Ram group and Stacy David of Gearz for the inspiration. Disc brakes are great and interior is quiet & comfortable.

Integrity?

Peter Kuhn, 06/14/2018
ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
All, in all a great Truck. Fuel Economy...,well, it is a Truck. Rust problem over Drivers side, rear wheel well is an obvious Factory design problem. Any Dodge Ram Dealer will look at you like this is the first time that they have heard this. Guy next to me at same Ram Dealer Body Shop, same problem! Mine is Silver, his is,Blue. Thanks, Fiat! Guess that I should have bought, the Blue one......! Undergraduate, Military Vet, Retired LE. GREAT JOB, CHRYSLER!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Had a 2011 RAM 1500 4x4 4.7L V8

PF, 08/15/2019
SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Loved the truck but had issues with it since 75 nioes after buying it. In 30 thousand miles had the Coil packs and 16 spark plugs replaced, seals for the driveline, seal for transmission, all ABS Sensors,wiring ABS, Wiring ABS Control Module. I almost forgot about the Radiator, radiator upper and lower hoses, thernistate and water pump. I got rid of it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
