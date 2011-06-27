Used 2011 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my Ram R/T maddogthegreat , 06/29/2011 5 of 11 people found this review helpful Lots of power, good gas mileage (16-21) and a beautiful truck. What's not to love? I take 10 hour trips and this truck is a joy to drive. Report Abuse

BAD ENINGE art peckham , 10/06/2015 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 11 people found this review helpful with only being a 20011 and 63,000 easy miles on it, the engine is blown. called dealer and was told this is very common with the 6 cylinder trucks. why didn`t they tell me about that when i was looking to purchase this new truck. thank god i still have warranty but as soon as i can, i will get rid of it and never buy another dodge truck again. always had fords and never issues but decided to try a dodge. big mistake. buyers do your home work not like me. Performance Comfort Reliability Value

2011 Ram Hemi Express 2011hemiexpres , 12/23/2011 2 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought '11 Hemi Express 2WD new at Dealership 3 mos ago.(9/2011) Was Ad truck at @ $19,500 with ST package on top of Express Package. Does not have limited slip or carpet. Has 3.21 rear gear. Have 6k miles. Typically get 16 mpg combined. High of 17.7 low of 14.2 Its been great so far, I'm a big dodge fan after owing a '06 SRT8 charger & '02 2500 4wd V10 The truck is tight and lacks any rattles or moans. Hemi has lots of performance and with 5 speed auto with VVT and 2nd Gen. Cylinder De Activation it's a seemless and modern power plant. Perfect platform for customizing thanks to Ram group and Stacy David of Gearz for the inspiration. Disc brakes are great and interior is quiet & comfortable.

Integrity? Peter Kuhn , 06/14/2018 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful All, in all a great Truck. Fuel Economy...,well, it is a Truck. Rust problem over Drivers side, rear wheel well is an obvious Factory design problem. Any Dodge Ram Dealer will look at you like this is the first time that they have heard this. Guy next to me at same Ram Dealer Body Shop, same problem! Mine is Silver, his is,Blue. Thanks, Fiat! Guess that I should have bought, the Blue one......! Undergraduate, Military Vet, Retired LE. GREAT JOB, CHRYSLER! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value