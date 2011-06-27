2019 Ram 1500 Classic Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck
I love this truck but have to get rid of because it can not support 955lbs tongue weight of trailer I bought. Can pull it no problem weighs 7800 lbs. Man it has a lot of get up and go. 5.7 engine 395 hp. With TorqueFlite 8 Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission.
- Performance
"Never fell in love with a vehicle faster"
I was looking for a used v6 pickup truck with atleast a 6 ft bed. Went to a dealership where a friend of mine (ive known her a few years now), works as a saleswoman. Told her what i wanted n she pulled 2 trucks out for me. I started with an 15 toyota tacoma( always wanted one). It was very nice with 70.000 miles n a price tag of 28,000. Then i test drove the 19 ram single cab 1500 classic.,ive always liked ram but knew they were exspensive. So after i drove it n fell in love with the immaculant response time of the v6 n perfect power delivery coming from the 8 speed transmision, i asked the price. (Expecting it somewhere around 35,000) she tells me the price of 21,200......long story short, i bought the 19 ram.. 2 things i didnt like about it..the rearend gets loose in the rain quite easily. Def would recommend dirt tires, even for strickly road use, second thing, no bluetooth in the stereo. But i did buy the express trim package, so i understand not having bluetooth. All in all, i have never fell in love with a vehicle faster. The leather seats are extremely comfortable, the trottle response is spot on, n even though i only got the 2wd model, it handled going into the woods without any problems at all. I love this truck n would recommend any one else to buy it.
19 classic reg cab
Wasn’t able to replace my Town Car for my 6’5’’ 350lbs self doing sales job. I loved used town cars increasingly unavailable. Due to 45,000 a year miles ruins cars. I stumbled on Ram classic plain 4x2 brand new $22,500. Comfortable ya baby cheap and great on gas. 8 months into it at 33,000 miles. Still comfortable and 0 issues. I’m thrilled
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
