2020 Porsche Panamera Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG221922
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg16/23 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.3/639.9 mi.379.2/545.1 mi.450.3/616.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.23.7 gal.23.7 gal.
Combined MPG221922
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm457 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l4.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm453 hp @ 6000 rpm330 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.no39.0 ft.
Valves243224
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8V6
cylinder deactivationnoyesno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Assistance Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesnoyes
Premium Package Plusyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated suede steering wheelnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyesyesyes
Ambient Lightingyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminumyesnoyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyesnoyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
USB Interface (Rear)yesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Night Vision Assistyesyesyes
Luggage Compartment Cover in Alcantarayesyesyes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Comfort Accessyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyesyesyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyesnoyes
Ambient Lighting Plusyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyesyesyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayesnoyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Paldaoyesyesyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryesyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yesyesyes
Ionizeryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayesnoyes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyesyesyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Head-Up Displayyesyesyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyesyesyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Storage Packageyesyesyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyesyesyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryesyesyes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognitionyesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Chalknoyesno
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Carmine Rednoyesno
Central Tachometer in Carmine Rednoyesno
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blacknoyesno
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Leathernoyesno
Central Tachometer in Chalknoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
leatheryesnoyes
14 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
leather/alcantaranoyesno
sport front seatsnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesno
14 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyesyesyes
19" Panamera S Wheelsyesnoyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/One Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryesnoyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Model Designation Paintedyesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyesnoyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyesnoyes
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyesnoyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryesnoyes
Rear 2+1 Seatsyesyesyes
Soft Close Doorsyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryesnoyes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyesyesyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyesnoyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyesnoyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyesyesyes
SportDesign Packageyesnoyes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/One Key Pouch in Alcantarayesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyesnoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyesnoyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyesnoyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyesyesyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyesnoyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesyesyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyesyesyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyesnoyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesnoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyesnoyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)yesnoyes
Rear Wiperyesyesyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyesnoyes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsnoyesno
Deletion of "GTS" Logo on Front Doorsnoyesno
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Maximum cargo capacity47.3 cu.ft.47.3 cu.ft.47.3 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.198.9 in.198.8 in.
Curb weight4157 lbs.4554 lbs.4236 lbs.
Gross weight5269 lbs.5699 lbs.5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.55.8 in.56.0 in.
Maximum payload1112 lbs.1145 lbs.1121 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.116.1 in.116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.76.3 in.76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Papaya Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Papaya Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Papaya Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather/alcantara
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Carmine Red, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
295/40R19 tiresyesnoyes
Performance tiresyesnoyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresnoyesno
315/35R20 tiresnoyesno
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Starting MSRP
$129,300
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

