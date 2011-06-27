2020 Porsche Panamera Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
FS 90 Days to First Payment Finance Program effective on contracts dated during program period. This program is designed to provide customers the ability to purchase a New Porsche or PACPO vehicle today while providing temporary relief from making any payments for up to the first 90 days.
- Start
- 07/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Cash Offers(0 available)
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Porsche Financial Services.
2.49% APR financing for 12 months at $84.46 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.49% 12 07/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.49% 36 07/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.49% 48 07/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.49% 60 07/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Porsche Panamera Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Porsche Panamera in Virginia is:not available