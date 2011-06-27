  1. Home
2020 Porsche Panamera Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Porsche Panamera

Base

4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    FS 90 Days to First Payment Finance Program effective on contracts dated during program period. This program is designed to provide customers the ability to purchase a New Porsche or PACPO vehicle today while providing temporary relief from making any payments for up to the first 90 days.

    Start
    07/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Cash Offers

    (0 available)

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Porsche Financial Services.

    2.49% APR financing for 12 months at $84.46 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.49%1207/01/202010/01/2020
    2.49%3607/01/202010/01/2020
    2.49%4807/01/202010/01/2020
    2.49%6007/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Porsche Panamera Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
4 E-Hybrid 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
Turbo Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
4 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

Research Similar Vehicles