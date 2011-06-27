Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews
road handling great...electronics suck
The redesign was a huge hit. The 911-ish back end vs the old 'fat butt' is a smart move. Road handling excellent. MPG surprisingly good (28 hwy). Electronics suck and the driver interface was evidently designed by committee. Sometimes CarPlay works...sometimes not. Takes forever for the software to load every time you start the car. Too many ways to control the same thing (climate, media etc) - and a lot of it is not intuitive. Audi electronics are far better. (my 5 yr old Mercedes CLS was more advanced). Two of the five clusters on my dash currently 'out' (dark). First time it happened (then went back on) dealer said they couldn't find a cause. Front end suspension squeak unable to resolve, though great dealership service
Basic issues need fixed before spending $115,000
Bought a 2018 Panamera 4, 3 months ago. Head turner for sure. Wow factor, yes. Could not connect the garage door opener despite multiple attemtps. Dealership technician came to home and still not able to fix it. The engine sputters when decelerating on inclines. Not happy about these 2 issues. Has speech recognition button installed in car but the function has been deactivated (not sure why and the dealership's answer does not make any sense). Why put in a button and then deactivate it. Apple car play only works if phone connected via USB to the car and not wireless (in this day and age!!)
2018 Panamera AWD Turbo Review
Update: multiple electronic issues including a complete shut down while driving. Trim coming off. Carpet buckling without any use. First car I ever regret purchasing. Sorry to say.
Update on my previous rating above...
Now reliability is becoming an issue. Rear passenger carpet buckling for no reason. Computer system completely crashed while driving to work causing total blackout of PCM and shift lights. Second key fob has been replaced once already with this one failing as well. Drink holder rubber falling off after one use of a small VOSS water bottle. There is also a known issue with window tint on the Panamera for a few years now. (Since I've never liked the prior I never paid too much attention.) Apparently the inner window guides scratch the tint. Front doors only really on my car. Mine isn't bad but I have a perfectly etched line on both of my front windows tint now. There are no proven fixes, either live with it or don't tint. Some people have horrible multi-scratches on their tint making it look awful. So Porsche hooked my car up to their computer and found a fault but have to report to headquarters in Germany for what to do. Hmmmmm $185k for a car I drive to work and all this?? Not too happy. It is a 2018 model as well.
Owned one and Never again!
Owned the car for about 10 months and the car was in the shop at dealer for total of 7 months in and out. Yes, I literally drove the car myself about 3 months. There is a true quality issue with this car or perhaps its a Porsche thing. Many fan boys over look all the issue they encounter or they ignore them thinking Porsche is Apple. Arrogant Dealership didn't help. Car was a Lemon and I had to push Porsche to buy back. PCM goes out all the time, car rattled interior and exterior, Chrono clock alwyas stopped working, engine light galore, subwoofer kept going in and out and other issues. Porsche is trying to be too big too fast, until they get their quality under control, they need to go back to basics. I have owned Mercedes, BMW, Land Rover, etc. This by far was the most troubled vehicle. I guess this can be considered a VW Passat with a $140k body kit. Porsche customer care is a joke.
