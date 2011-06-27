Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beauty and beast
I have owned Porsches for 35 years. I found that I needed something with back seats, because it seems odd to invite clients out for dinner and make them drive. I didn't want to give up the performance and handling I've come to know and love. I actually like the first generation Panameras more than the 2017+ models, because I think removing the "humpback" made the car less distinctive and I don't like the touchscreen in the new version. I ended up buying the nicest, newest, lowest mileage 1st gen model I could find. Yes, I got the 2WD 6-cylinder. I like 2WD better than AWD because I like pushing the back end out from time to time. And while the 6-cylinder is not a barn burner, it still handles great. I recently did the Tail of the Dragon with 45 other Porsches and, while it's a big car, it held its own in the curves. This car is the best of all worlds. It's my daily commuter and is reasonably efficient. It makes passengers very happy with 4 zone climate controls (including cooled seats in the back). It lets you act like a kid when you want to. I will have this car for a long time. Or until I can no longer stand not having a Taycan.
A Great Luxury Sport GT Sedan
I love this car. Plenty of space for 4 adults. Peformance capabilities that put most other cars to shame. Porsche build quality, no rattles or shakes. Built solid and reliable. Safety features abound. Car has comfort mode for cruising around town, sport mode to give more instantaneous response and stiffens up the chassis and shocks. It also improves handling characteristics. If you put the car into sport plus, the car ramps up to race car like characteristics. Full access to the 520 horsepower. Car handles like it is on the race tack. 0 to 60 time in 3.3 seconds. One of fastest sedans you will ever drive. Cost of entry into a Panamera Turbo is quite high. If you can gain entry into one of these bad boys, the experience is awesome. I highly recommend this vehicle. It is my second Panamera and it was a GTS. It also was awesome. I have had many Porsches and am quite knowledgeable about them. I have had no problems with my Panamera turbo.
They REALLY know what we want!
Do you like the sound of a V-8 rumbling and blipping as it downshifts? Did you get the hang of heel and toeing? Put this thing into Sport Plus and prepare to be a kid again! It LEAPS and twists, daring you to drive like an old guy/gal. I have had mine for a little over a month and love it. I have not driven my faithful 993 (a 1996 Carrera that I bought new) and do feel a bit neglectful about that. The GTS has a naturally aspirated V-8 so there is NO lag at all when you want to go it just takes off. My wife likes that the back view is similar to a Jensen. It does have really good headroom and the rear controls are better than other cars I have owned. If you want a terrific toy then NOW is the time to go to your local Porsche dealer and make a deal. They really need to sell the remaining 2016 and will drop $20,000 to $30,000 off the MSRP. I have heard that the 2017 Panamera GTS will have a turbo so there is going to be a collectors' market someday for the last on the naturally aspirated V-8s. A wonderful toy but so far a remarkable car, too!
Headturner
Beautiful car. People will stare at you trying to figure out who you are. I get compliments everyday.
One recall per month
I have dreamed of owning a Porsche since before I could drive. We found a certified pre-owned Panamera that appeared to be in pristine condition and fit our budget. We took the leap and have nearly had a recall a month since owning it, the most recent notice ironically arriving while the car was at the dealership for the previous recall. It’s become a bit of a joke in the neighborhood as it’s quite obvious when I don’t have my car and doesn’t do well for the brand (“another recall?!?”). Our dealership is an hour away and rarely has loaners to offer so service is either delayed, I am without a vehicle, or waiting for service. I was encouraged to call corporate with my experience and was completely dismissed. Sadly, reality has not met the dream and we will never purchase another Porsche.
