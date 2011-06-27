  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2016 Porsche Panamera
  5. Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Panamera
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Panameras for sale
List Price Range
$41,999 - $54,999
Used Panamera for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great lease deal

Pana Mera, 09/04/2016
S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
13 of 17 people found this review helpful

I couldn't pass this deal up! I know this is the end of the model year, and the 2017s will be out in about 5-6 months. The 2017s are gorgeous and undoubtedly will sell at pretty much close to retail. Since I lease for business purposes, a 39 mon lease will go by quickly. I never considered a hybrid, but the deal I was given was less expensive than my 2014 Bmw 640i, a car $25000 cheaper on MSRP! It was a better deal than an M5, S7, and other models in that range. Are the M5 and S7 great cars also? Absolutely! Either cars will be suitable. However, as much as I think I drive on racetracks , sporty mountain curves, and drag race stoplight to stoplight, I don't, except in my dreams, as I lust over a Ferrari or Lamborghini. So, to get a car, that easily fits my family of four, without being frumpy, or a luxury barge, this fit the bill. I was even considering an M3, as those cars are affordable and amazing. Sorry, still got a better deal on the S E Hybrid. The gas mileage is in the high 20s around town, and low 30s on the highway. The range is over 500 miles/tank, so you will not see me at the gas pump very often.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Car, Fantastic quality

Shawn, 11/06/2018
S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

If you plug it in to charge each day the MPG will be phenomenal. The ride is very smooth and comfortable but can be set to a more sporty level if desired. The build quality of the vehicle is amazing as is the attention to detail. The vehicle draws looks and pictures wherever it goes. I have now had the car for over 25k miles and it still runs great, no issues at all, and pleased with the purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fun driving!

Shelly Barnard, 06/12/2017
S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
2 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car is smooth, quiet, and spacious while driving. Fun driving a "mixed" media car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Panameras for sale

Related Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles