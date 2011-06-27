Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Pana Mera , 09/04/2016 S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)

13 of 17 people found this review helpful

I couldn't pass this deal up! I know this is the end of the model year, and the 2017s will be out in about 5-6 months. The 2017s are gorgeous and undoubtedly will sell at pretty much close to retail. Since I lease for business purposes, a 39 mon lease will go by quickly. I never considered a hybrid, but the deal I was given was less expensive than my 2014 Bmw 640i, a car $25000 cheaper on MSRP! It was a better deal than an M5, S7, and other models in that range. Are the M5 and S7 great cars also? Absolutely! Either cars will be suitable. However, as much as I think I drive on racetracks , sporty mountain curves, and drag race stoplight to stoplight, I don't, except in my dreams, as I lust over a Ferrari or Lamborghini. So, to get a car, that easily fits my family of four, without being frumpy, or a luxury barge, this fit the bill. I was even considering an M3, as those cars are affordable and amazing. Sorry, still got a better deal on the S E Hybrid. The gas mileage is in the high 20s around town, and low 30s on the highway. The range is over 500 miles/tank, so you will not see me at the gas pump very often.