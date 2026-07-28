- What's new: The Cayenne GTS Coupe can now be had with a Lightweight package that ... doesn't save all that much weight.
- Why it matters: It might be bent toward performance, but I wanted to take the opposite approach to see if the Cayenne's all-round balance still shines through.
- Edmunds says: The Cayenne is so competent you might think any trim can handle any job, but this road trip proved how Porsche's subtle tuning differences between variants really make a difference.
Should You Road Trip a Cayenne GTS Coupe With the Lightweight Package?
Can the GTS get you the heck outta Dodge?
The Cayenne is the world’s favorite Porsche, and I get why. Our recent tests of the Cayenne S and Turbo E-Hybrid (which are near-enough the bookends of the range) both proved how well balanced and great to drive this crossover is. But, is it a family hauler after all? Can the Cayenne keep its crown as an Edmunds favorite after I put nearly 1,000 miles on one in less than a week?
This isn't just any regular ol' Cayenne you'd spec for picking up the kids from soccer practice or crawling the mall parking lot. The one I used to haul myself up to the tippy top of California and back down again was the GTS model in Coupe form with the Lightweight package. That's far from the obvious choice, but if the least road-trip-ready version of the Cayenne can make the trek comfortably, then its true all-around ability is assured.
The heart of the Cayenne GTS is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Here it makes 493 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque and sends that juice through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels. In our testing, it sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, but on my way up I-5, that wasn't really all that important. Passing power was always plentiful.
What was more worth noting, however, was the fuel bill. My exactly 932.8-mile journey necessitated four stops for gas. The Cayenne's V8 sucked up a total of 64.9 gallons of 91 octane to complete the journey, which means my average fuel economy was a measly 14.4 mpg. The total cost for the journey was $436. Hey, if you want all eight of those cylinders, that's what it takes.
By rich contrast, I did this exact same drive late last year in the Porsche Macan EV we had in our One-Year Test Fleet. That journey covered 907.6 miles (I used the Cayenne for a few more back-and-forths at my destination), and the total cost to charge it up for all those miles was just $107.81. I was able to take advantage of a home charger for one top-up, so the cost would have been higher if my charging had been done exclusively at public stations, but not by much.
Interestingly, despite being on different platforms and having totally different powertrains, the Cayenne and Macan EV share both strengths and weaknesses when it comes to the long haul. The adaptive sport seats in both vehicles were particular highlights. Just like in the Macan, the chairs made soaking up miles in the Cayenne easy. The foam itself is relatively firm, but the adjustability and support you get is second to none among SUVs.
Both also rode quite well over their 1,000-mile journeys, and while that was expected of the not-so-sporty Macan, I was pleasantly surprised to be perfectly content with the Cayenne's ride quality. It rounded off most impacts well, and despite a hard crash over a bump here or there, it felt more than up to the task of comforting me on the journey. The GTS' natural all-around ability — and the fact that it won't rattle your fillings out — is what surprised us most when we tested one against a BMW X6 M last year, and that trait remains a true high point.
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It's also better built and far nicer than the Macan we owned. I have gone on record saying that vehicle's interior didn't justify its almost $100,000 price tag. The GTS we have here is a hefty $178,820, but frankly, it's nearly worth it. The interior feels tightly bolted together, there are properly luxe materials almost everywhere you look, and the houndstooth pattern on the seats broke up the typically drab gray and black GTS interior theme — it's a very nice place to be.
However, its on-road credentials are undone slightly by just how loud the cabin can get. Despite being optioned with noise-insulated glass, the Cayenne rarely quieted down. The high-performance Pirelli P Zero Corsas the GTS wore were wrapped around big 22-inch wheels, and the resulting road noise was a constant presence in the cabin. Even though wind noise was well hushed, that thrum did not make for a relaxing time. And that's not all.
As lovely as it sounds at full bore, the consistent drone from the sport exhaust at 2,000 rpm while driving 75 mph eventually starts to grate. Even if you're in the more sedate exhaust mode, you notice it burbling away in the background. As tempting as it is to go blasting down the highway with loud mode always on, you're going to want to tone it down sometimes, especially if you're willing to attempt eight hours behind its Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.
The last, and most surprising drawback is, in fact, that steering wheel. Underneath that layer of technical fabric it is rock hard. If you enjoy cruising with your elbow on the windowsill and the wheel between your index and middle fingers, your hand will eventually get quite sore. It was a quirk of the Cayenne I never noticed in the Macan, and despite being a very marginal note, it's the first time a road trip has ever left me with raw digits.
So, should you attempt a road trip in a Cayenne GTS Coupe with the Lightweight package? Probably not. This was an experiment, and one that confirmed Porsche's fine-tuning of its model variants can be more comprehensive than the spec sheet might suggest. A regular Cayenne S or even the Turbo E-Hybrid we tested would likely deliver better, more cosseting 1,000-milers.
As it stands, the GTS is great for the day-to-day and the occasional backroad blast — heck, you can probably get away with taking it to an autocross now and then. But if long-lasting stretches of highway are in your repertoire, this isn't the Cayenne you should choose. Thankfully, there are plenty of others to pick from.