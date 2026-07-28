Should You Road Trip a Cayenne GTS Coupe With the Lightweight Package?

What was more worth noting, however, was the fuel bill. My exactly 932.8-mile journey necessitated four stops for gas. The Cayenne's V8 sucked up a total of 64.9 gallons of 91 octane to complete the journey, which means my average fuel economy was a measly 14.4 mpg. The total cost for the journey was $436. Hey, if you want all eight of those cylinders, that's what it takes.

By rich contrast, I did this exact same drive late last year in the Porsche Macan EV we had in our One-Year Test Fleet. That journey covered 907.6 miles (I used the Cayenne for a few more back-and-forths at my destination), and the total cost to charge it up for all those miles was just $107.81. I was able to take advantage of a home charger for one top-up, so the cost would have been higher if my charging had been done exclusively at public stations, but not by much.

Interestingly, despite being on different platforms and having totally different powertrains, the Cayenne and Macan EV share both strengths and weaknesses when it comes to the long haul. The adaptive sport seats in both vehicles were particular highlights. Just like in the Macan, the chairs made soaking up miles in the Cayenne easy. The foam itself is relatively firm, but the adjustability and support you get is second to none among SUVs.

Both also rode quite well over their 1,000-mile journeys, and while that was expected of the not-so-sporty Macan, I was pleasantly surprised to be perfectly content with the Cayenne's ride quality. It rounded off most impacts well, and despite a hard crash over a bump here or there, it felt more than up to the task of comforting me on the journey. The GTS' natural all-around ability — and the fact that it won't rattle your fillings out — is what surprised us most when we tested one against a BMW X6 M last year, and that trait remains a true high point.