Tested: Is the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Truly Special or Just Overhyped?

The Porsche 911 GT3 fights its wars on two fronts. On one, it has to compete with its previous generation, besting both it and its many rivals from Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin. On the other, thanks to its ubiquity across social media feeds, it has to contend with what people imagine it drives like. In our current supercar TikTok era, where Bugattis are as common as Corollas, the hype could just as easily lead to a scenario in which the GT3's reality can't live up to the dream.

Is there a more overhyped car on sale today than the Porsche 911? Of course, the excitement doesn't extend to the normie variants, but snag one with a big spoiler on the back or a badge that starts with the letters "GT" (sorry, not you, GTS), and be prepared to answer questions like "How did you get it?" "How much did you have to pay over sticker price?" "Did you have to buy a Cayenne and three Taycans first?"