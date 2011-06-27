Used 2014 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews

Porsche with room for friends but not a SUV. John Griffin , 05/05/2017 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Very fast car but not the acceleration of many other Porsches. Regardless of what driving mode you are in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Porsche Panamera 4 from a 50yr old woman April , 02/27/2018 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is very sexy. The lines are gorgeous and I feel like a million bucks when I drive it. The handling is wonderful, sport mode makes it even more aggressive and more of a racing feel. I love this car and could not be happier with my choice. I was looking for a high end luxury sports car that could still handle 4 passengers. There is no other car quite like this. I drove the Tesla and the Audi as comparison vehicles. The Tesla felt speedier, but not nearly as luxurious and the Audi while possibly more powerful felt like a fuddy duddy on the overall styling. Love my Panamera!!! Update- i’ve Now has my Panamera for about 6 months, I use it as my daily driver. Every time I get in this car, not kidding- every time, I think to myself or say out loud “I absolutely love this car”. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Huge dissapointment!! Eric C. , 02/19/2016 Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 24 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased this car from the dealer brand new with 20 miles on it nearly two years ago. With all the features such as blacked tail light covers, 360 camera views, 20 inch wheels etc. the car is a looker. About a year ago I start the car to go to work and I get a transmission error. The warning says the car is driveable but I call the srevive department immediately! I notice the car won't go into 3, 5 or 7th gear. So I basically limp to the dealership for service. Two days later I get it back and I was told it was a software and transfer case issue. All is well or so I thought. Last week same scenario. Start the car, warning light again. I call the dealer, limp to the dealership get in my loaner and leave. This time I get a call they have to replace the entire tranny! !!!! Ok, now I'm upset. Almost 200k on a car with 27k miles and the tranny goes out twice?????? Again, I'm the original owner and all service has been performed by the dealer. Now it's time to reassess my intent on keeping this car!! I've owned various luxury Marques to include, Mercedes, Jaguar, and Lexus. Not one of them needed a new transmission! !! The 2002 S Class I owned had 14 miles on it when I bought it. I kept it for 9 years and put over 180k miles on it. The biggest expense I even had was replacing the front end suspension and that was due to normal wear and tear. How does Porsche get away with being called the most reliable and well built luxury car when their famous PDK transmission failed twice in less than 30k miles??? Having a conversation with my lawyer at this point. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Condition, one of kind!! Angel Alicea , 12/14/2018 GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful The vehicle is excellent showroom condition has not seen the rain nor the snow. The Porsche sits in warm garage with OEM car cover. the vehicle has a Clean Carfax with one owner only. The is white exterior, black wheels and black alcantara Leather with Carbon Fiber pieces interior. In addition to all of the option in this GTS model, it also has High End Radar Detection with Laser detection front and rear bumpers that is displayed on rearview Ghost Mirror for discreet purposes. The also has realtime GPS tracking in case the vehicle is stolen or you can build virtual fence when you parking valet and they decide to go for a ride, it will sent you message via email or cell phone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse