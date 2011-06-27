Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Test drive sold the car!
So I looked at everything from Cadillac, Maserati, Aston Martin, BMW M5 & M6, MB CLS 63 AMG. I drive a lot and I like to be able to take people out and throw the "just have to buy it" items at Costco in my car without having to run home for my truck. I wanted something dependable, sporty, comfortable, packed with luxury, with some power, and unique. I found everything I was looking for in the Panamera. It is perfect as one reviewer wrote. It is not the fastest this is true but I'm not a racer. It is just a great car to drive
panamera 4s
just delivered and absolutely the best car I have ever owned. Will update later. Past cars were many but mostly bmws with a couple of mbs and an infinity and quite a while ago some lexus's. The MB's transmission awful and will not ever buy another. last car was a bmw 335 coupe a truly great car. The panamera beats its performance and balance and is much more lush and sophisticated albeit much more expensive.
Awesome!
"There is no substitute" What an experience! This car is a dream. I have test driven just about everything out there in this class. From Maserati to Jaguar to BMW. The Panamera has them all beat! Luxury, power, comfort, looks. Amazing experience. I look forward to the ride in to work and going home. A real attention getter.
One week after delivery...
I picked up my Panamera on a sunny late afternoon in Carlsbad CA and took off home as the sun set over the Pacific and wow, this car will capture your heart quickly ! The interior is sumptuous ...my car has the black leather with the anthracite birch wood and it is unreal ! Accelerating to pass, the Panamera is awesome as it tracks flawlessly and you will not believe the acceleration. Pull in to gas up and every car fan can't wait to see the vehicle ! I traded in a Bentley Flying Spur and never looked back...if you are considering the Panamera please know you won't be disappointed!!
Best car ever
Easily the best and funnest car I have ever have. Including Bentley GT, BMW 7, countless Jags, Lexuses, and so on. The ONLY gripe is the center cup holder is too shallow. Everything you put in there tips over when corning.
