Used 2017 Porsche Macan SUV Consumer Reviews

17,000 miles in a year and I have three other cars markm , 11/29/2016 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I have a 997.1, a Box S and a high mileage BMW X5. I bought this vehicle as a present for myself after finishing my last Chemo treatment... I've owned Porsche's for over forty years, numerous types including, 911's, 996's, 997's, boxster s, Cayenne and even a 914 in my younger days. The Macan is by far the best balanced SUV-sports car for the money you can find. Mine is not highly optioned. The engine is responsive in all ranges, the braking smooth and intuitive and the handling sublime; that's without any of the pricey suspension options. The base stereo is just fine and I consider myself an audiophile, the added sunroof and lane change assist were my add's along with the premium package.... $59.6k. The Macan has been a pleasure on long drives down the Big Sur coast or through the high Sierras... and the base seats are a lot more comfortable than my 997. The one thing you have to be careful about is the quickness of this car to go from 70 to 95 in a heart beat... its that fast. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

this is the one to get Wallace Ip , 07/15/2018 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Over the last 15 years I've had an X5 and two X3's, all brilliant SUVs in their own right, but this one is in a class all by itself. The drive and handling are typical Porsche; the more and the harder you drive it, the more confidence it instills. It's simply unflappable. It doesn't handling quite at the level of a 911 or a Boxster, but no other SUV even comes close, the aforementioned bimmers included. It even gets better mileage than either the X5 or the X3's. The Macan's styling is superb, and although it is built on the same platform as the Audi Q5, compared side-by-side it makes the Q5 look like a soap box. Admittedly the Macan S runs a few grands higher than all the other mentioned vehicles, but don't let that deter you from a test drive. It might just change your mind. It did mine. January 2019 - have had the car for almost 8 months now and still think it's the small SUV/crossover to get. Unflappable handling through rain, sleet, snow and everything in between. Fit and finish are also outstanding. I have two 55 lb dogs who ride in the backseat frequently and the Macan more than holds its own. Changes made to the 2019 model are minimal and mostly cosmetic. Will hold on to mine for a while! July 2019 - still have not changed my mind a bit...this is an awesome vehicle. Supremely dependable and fun to drive. January 2020 - this is a keeper for sure. Awesome handling, plenty of power, best-sounding exhaust on the planet! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love and hate this car... G Coeler , 08/16/2017 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful What I love about this Macan: Comfort, popular, good looks, quiet, fun to drive, good build quality. What I hate about this Macan: Maintenance is really expensive. In 40K miles I have spent $2250 versus Audi Q5 $1100 which I owned before. Audi's brakes need replacement every 25K. The dealer also was very stubborn on taking anything off the MSRP. Would I repeat this purchase? Probably not, you can save a few bucks buying the maintenance contract ahead which they didn't even offer me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

retired ole goat ! P. Mason , 08/18/2017 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Reaching our late 60's, my wife and I have had Blazers, Tahoe, BMW X-5, Mercedes ML series. We needed a somewhat smaller SUV but still haul grandkids, dogs, groceries, hardware around. The Macan S had all the accessories that we needed and wanted. The vision 360 degrees is great. Comfort is fantastic. Performance is perfect, this ole goat can run with any of them! The Macan is easy to maneuver and park. I took a close friend for a ride and he was astounded at the interior design and room! If you are considering updating an SUV and don't take a look at the Macan, you are cheating yourself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value