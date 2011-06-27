  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(56)
2006 Porsche Cayman S Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supreme handling characteristics, pinpoint steering, strong brakes, generous luggage capacity.
  • Options are costly, audio and climate controls are a little busy, straight-line performance can be equaled by that of many less expensive performance cars.
List Price
$27,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

More than just a Boxster S with a lid, the Cayman S embodies the soul and heart of history's best Porsches.

Vehicle overview

Although the 911 has been the staple of Porsche's lineup for over three decades, the debut of the Boxster in 1997 ushered in a new era of the more affordable Porsche convertible. With its compact, midengine layout and formidable handling prowess, the flat-six-powered Boxster quickly became one of the best-selling cars in the luxury roadster segment. Seeing the need to bridge the gap between the Boxster and the 911, Porsche created the Cayman S. In short, it's a hardtop version of the Boxster. The two cars share the same basic design, which means a midengine layout, rear-drive, two seats and a curb weight of about 3,000 pounds. But leaving it just at that would be a disservice. Porsche designed the Cayman S to take a more hard-core approach to performance. The Cayman's engine is more powerful, its suspension tuning is stiffer and it offers more sport-oriented options than the Boxster.

The Cayman S also boasts better versatility thanks to its hatchback design. Under that rear hatch, there's 9.1 cubic feet of storage -- twice that of a Boxster. And under that storage space, ahead of the rear axle, is the Cayman S's 24-valve four-cam 3.4-liter flat-six engine bolted to a six-speed manual transmission. A Tiptronic automatic is optional. Based on the Boxster S's 3.2 six, the Cayman S's 295-hp six draws its inspiration from a variable intake manifold, cylinder heads imported from the 911 Carrera S, and the 911's VarioCam Plus variable valve timing and lift. The engine snaps the Cayman S to attention just off idle, and lays down a flat field of peak torque -- 251 lb-ft -- between 4,400 and 6,000 rpm.

Adding a roof to any structure is a sure way to add stiffness, and Porsche tuned this law of physics to the Cayman's advantage. The car's newfound structural unity -- it's twice as resistant to flex as the Boxster -- allowed Porsche to play with spring, strut and antiroll bar settings to have the car engage corners much more aggressively, but still maintain ride quality. There are other sports cars that are faster than the Cayman S. There are even many performance cars in the $35,000 range that can post similar acceleration times. But very few cars approach performance the way the Cayman S does. In a way, one could argue that the Cayman S is a return to what the 911 used to be: a focused driver's car. If your idea of fun is just heading out to mountain roads on the weekend for no other reason than to just drive, you're going to love this car.

2006 Porsche Cayman S models

This midengine, two-seat hatchback comes in one flavor, the Cayman S. The standard equipment list includes such features as a trip computer; a leather-covered steering wheel, gearshift knob, armrests and handbrake handle and a CD stereo with nine speakers. Optional equipment includes items like full leather power seating; adaptive sport seating; wood, carbon or aluminum trim; rear parking assist; heated seats; and a navigation system. Also optional are PCCB ceramic brake discs and PASM, or Porsche Active Suspension Management, which allows the driver to choose between a sporty but comfortable mode and a full-on race-worthy suspension setup at the touch of a button on the dash.

2006 Highlights

The Cayman S is an all-new coupe based on the successful Boxster platform.

Performance & mpg

The Cayman S is powered by a 3.4-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. It produces 295 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard. An automatic, Porsche's five-speed Tiptronic automanual, is also available.

Safety

Torso- and head-protecting side airbags, traction control and four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. Electronic stability control, dubbed PSM, is also standard. The Cayman S has not yet been crash tested.

Driving

The Cayman S, although midengined and rear-drive, is set up to understeer when overcooked into tight corners. Optional PASM, or Porsche Active Suspension Management, allows the driver to choose between a sporty but comfy mode and a full-on race-worthy setup at the touch of a button on the dash. PASM's Normal mode is quite livable, sucking up bad road with ease. Meanwhile, the Sport mode takes body roll out of the equation and rattles the cockpit more, letting you do amazing things as long as the road stays fairly racetrack smooth. The Cayman S's variable-assist rack and pinion steering is classic Porsche, with spot-on feel and direct action. Likewise, the brakes -- four-piston calipers clamping down on only moderately sized discs -- respond quickly and have excellent feel under foot.

Interior

The seats are firm and supportive, and headroom is especially generous. Like other Porsches, the Cayman's cabin is good-looking but a little confusing at first glance. The gauge cluster is well laid out, but the climate and radio controls can be hard to decipher. With two cargo areas (one up front and one in back), there is ample cargo space available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Porsche Cayman S.

5(96%)
4(1%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New Car Impressions
Tech Guy,11/14/2006
I discovered a new white, brown leather Cayman S in the garage a couple of weeks ago; a gift from my wife to liven up a long commute which it does nicely. It has Bose, heated seats, power seats, all the stuff in the performance package plus and I have put on 610 lawfully driven miles so far with no surprises. The manual says take it easy (keep it under 4,200rpm) for 2,000 miles. That means 1,260 not very exciting miles ahead. After that I can tell it is going to be a sweet ride. Its initial fuel consumption is sky high but should improve. I had the 3M clear bra film installed. The car is tight, supple, loud, sticky, fast and driving it might be the most fun you can have with your clothes on.
Simply Amazing and Still strong at 95k miles
vitoaf,08/18/2012
This car is the best daily driver true sports car you will ever own (unless you want to fit more than 2 ppl). I've driven Lambo, Ferrari, etc... truly amazing cars, but not daily drivers. In this car you can fully utilize it's power and agility on the road while having the reliability of a Honda or Toyota. I'm near the 100k mark and have had no major issues. You want a safe car? This is it. You have all the tools you need to be an offensive driver and when those tools fail, you are surrounded by airbags to soften the blow. This car will follow your line of sight and place you exactly where you tell it to. It's an extension of the driver. This could easily be the only car I ever own.
2007 Porsche Cayman S
kent,10/09/2006
What an outstanding car! My last two cars were 'vettes. This car is superior in performance, handling, quality and more fun to drive. I get compliments everywhere I go. Definitely get the PASM and spend the extra money on the leather interior - you will be glad you did. The quality and worksmanship of the full leather is unbelievable. Only get the chrono package if you are going to track the car. I wish I had chosen the sport shifter, but the stock six-speed shifter is still the best I've driven. The Carrera 19" wheels painted in the exterior body color is awesome.
Best porshe yet!
charles III,09/25/2005
This is by far the best car Porshe has made. The performance and handling is utterly amazing. I own a porshe 911, and personally i believe the cayman looks and handles much better, for a much better price. However this car is not as fast as my Ferrari 350 modena.
See all 56 reviews of the 2006 Porsche Cayman S
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
295 hp @ 6250 rpm
More about the 2006 Porsche Cayman S
More About This Model

At the risk of alienating my Inside Line colleagues, my best friends in automotive journalism, Jerry Seinfeld, and the whole of Porsche's PR machine, I have a confession to make: I've never thought much of the Boxster.

Now I ain't sayin' that Porsche's baby roadster doesn't deserve every fan it's got, or that the Boxster S doesn't turn a mean wheel in anger, I just don't think about it all that much. It's a good car, but it isn't going to contribute anything to the Porsche legend. The 2006 Porsche Cayman S sport coupe, on the other hand, is a car worth building dreams around. Pricewise, it's a stretch for the working enthusiast — starting at $58,900 — but it isn't beyond our reach like a 911 Turbo, an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, or a Ferrari anything.

And if you multiply that price by a fun factor of 10, cubed and rounded off to the nearest high-speed corner, the result is a car that maybe deserves to be your favorite Porsche.

Thinking Out of the Boxster
But it's just a Boxster S with a steel cap, right? Not even. The Cayman S is a master's class in styling done on the Boxster theme. Round foglights punctuate the front end. Sharp, vertical-slatted air scoops in the rear quarters integrate hissfully into the Cayman S bodywork. And the tail end, sadly amphibian on the Boxster, now snarls from the center dual exhaust all the way up the car's hatchback spine.

The midengine two-seater's overall shape is unmistakeable as anything but a Porsche, referencing the marque's highlights without imitating itself.

Getting to Heaven By Way of Zuffenhausen
Under that hatchback, there's 9.1 cubic feet of storage — twice that of a Boxster. And under that storage space, ahead of the rear axle, is the Cayman S's 24-valve, four-cam, 3.4-liter, flat-six engine bolted to a six-speed manual transmission. A Tiptronic unit is available, but I'm short on space and you're short on time so let's concentrate on the performance setup.

Based on the Boxster S's 3.2 six, the Cayman S's 295-horsepower six draws its inspiration from a variable intake manifold, cylinder heads imported from the 911 Carrera S, and the 911's VarioCam Plus variable valve timing and lift. The engine snaps the Cayman S to attention just off idle, and lays down a flat field of peak torque — 251 pound-feet — between 4,400 and 6,000 rpm. There's not a dead spot anywhere in the powerband. And in a 2,955-pound car with a close-ratio six-speed, that's a party you don't want to miss.

Porsche figures a 0-60-mph time of 5.4 seconds. Shorter 1st and 2nd gears aid the Cayman S — about 45 pounds heftier than the Boxster S — in its quickness campaign. Finding the 1st-gear gate posed a vague challenge, but every other up and down gearchange was tight and flawless. Matching revs on downshifts is easier than falling asleep during a Bruckner symphony, and slipping past slower traffic (in this car, it's the only kind of traffic you'll encounter) is a thrilling cinch.

Everything You Need Under One Roof
About 1,000 times more listenable than Bruckner, the Cayman S engine is a powerful presence within the cabin. The seats, clad in leather, could use a touch more bolstering, but they've got plenty of electronic adjustments to tailor your ideal fit. The tilt/telescoping steering wheel mitigates the need for more legroom, only a real concern for taller drivers.

As can be clearly seen in the Cayman profile, headroom is not a problem for anyone, no matter how tall-torsoed. There's a veritable troposphere of space beneath the vaulted Cayman roofline. Outward vision is surprisingly manageable in all directions, with a little help from the mirrors. And the Cayman interior also supplies one of the best sports car moments around: staring through a thick-rimmed, leather encrusted steering wheel into a huge center tach — black numbers against a white background, redlining at 7,300.

Platform Soul
Adding a roof to any structure is a sure way to add stiffness. Porsche tunes this law of physics to the Cayman's advantage. The car's newfound structural unity — it's twice as resistant to flex as the Boxster — allows Porsche to play with spring, strut and antiroll bar settings to engage corners much more aggressively, but still maintain ride quality.

With the history books steeped in tales of aft-engined Porsches swapping ends at inopportune moments, it's no surprise — and frankly somewhat comforting — to learn that the Cayman S, although midengined and rear-drive, is set up to understeer when overcooked into tight corners. You can still get the car to tuck into a turn with a smart drop-throttle maneuver, but the legendary, operatic oversteer is not part of the result. This benefit generally holds true whether you're riding on the standard 18-inch wheels and tires, or the optional 19s.

The standard Porsche Stability Management (PSM) system chaperones the Cayman S's poise into and out of corners, and pretty much stays out of the way unless the system senses that the driver has run out of natural talent and can use a hand. Optional PASM, or Porsche Active Suspension Management, allows the driver to choose between a sporty but comfy mode and a full-on race-worthy setup at the touch of a button on the dash. PASM's Normal mode is quite livable, sucking up bad road with ease. Meanwhile, the Sport mode takes body roll out of the equation and rattles the cockpit more, letting you do amazing things as long as the road stays fairly racetrack smooth.

The Cayman S's variable-assist rack and pinion steering is classic Porsche, with spot-on feel and action that's so direct, it's the next best thing to psychic. Likewise, the brakes — four-piston calipers clamping down on only moderately sized discs — responded whip-crack quick and possessed ungodly good feel under foot.

Unified Field Theory
It's hard to talk about any one aspect of the Cayman S's driving dynamics without trying to include others in the same breath. The engine marches in perfect synch with the transmission. And the suspension moves in unison with the unibody, and changes directions, or stops, seamlessly at the whim of the driver. The 2006 Porsche Cayman S isn't perfect, but it sure knows the way to perfect.

