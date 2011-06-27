Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S Consumer Reviews
New Car Impressions
I discovered a new white, brown leather Cayman S in the garage a couple of weeks ago; a gift from my wife to liven up a long commute which it does nicely. It has Bose, heated seats, power seats, all the stuff in the performance package plus and I have put on 610 lawfully driven miles so far with no surprises. The manual says take it easy (keep it under 4,200rpm) for 2,000 miles. That means 1,260 not very exciting miles ahead. After that I can tell it is going to be a sweet ride. Its initial fuel consumption is sky high but should improve. I had the 3M clear bra film installed. The car is tight, supple, loud, sticky, fast and driving it might be the most fun you can have with your clothes on.
Simply Amazing and Still strong at 95k miles
This car is the best daily driver true sports car you will ever own (unless you want to fit more than 2 ppl). I've driven Lambo, Ferrari, etc... truly amazing cars, but not daily drivers. In this car you can fully utilize it's power and agility on the road while having the reliability of a Honda or Toyota. I'm near the 100k mark and have had no major issues. You want a safe car? This is it. You have all the tools you need to be an offensive driver and when those tools fail, you are surrounded by airbags to soften the blow. This car will follow your line of sight and place you exactly where you tell it to. It's an extension of the driver. This could easily be the only car I ever own.
Best porshe yet!
This is by far the best car Porshe has made. The performance and handling is utterly amazing. I own a porshe 911, and personally i believe the cayman looks and handles much better, for a much better price. However this car is not as fast as my Ferrari 350 modena.
2007 Porsche Cayman S
What an outstanding car! My last two cars were 'vettes. This car is superior in performance, handling, quality and more fun to drive. I get compliments everywhere I go. Definitely get the PASM and spend the extra money on the leather interior - you will be glad you did. The quality and worksmanship of the full leather is unbelievable. Only get the chrono package if you are going to track the car. I wish I had chosen the sport shifter, but the stock six-speed shifter is still the best I've driven. The Carrera 19" wheels painted in the exterior body color is awesome.
Amazing...
The Porsche Cayman provides really amazing bang for the buck. This car handles impeccably. My only compliant is that the car could use a few more horsepower, but I guess they need to protect the Carerra. It does zero to sixty in 5.1 seconds, which is still pretty darn quick. It is a blast to drive. The sound of the engine above 4,,000 rpm is exquisite. I miss it when I'm not driving. I would skip the Bose stereo system, but the sport shifter and PASM are recommended. It looks great in silver, and much better in person than in photos. I recommend it over the stock Carrera for all around fun, the C4 and turbo versions excepted.
