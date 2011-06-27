Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Cayman S Inventory
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|352.8/509.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Torque
|251 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Front track
|58.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2954 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3594 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|Wheel base
|95.1 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Rear track
|60.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|265/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Cayman S
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|modified MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic