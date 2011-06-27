Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2006 Cayman S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.8/509.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Torque251 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6250 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
$58,900
2 subwoofer(s)yes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,900
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$58,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
$58,900
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.
Length172.1 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.
Gross weight3594 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$58,900
Exterior Colors
  • Seal Grey Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Non-Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Slate Grey Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Palm Green, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Cocoa, leather
  • Terracotta, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Leather Interior to Sample, leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,900
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,900
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
