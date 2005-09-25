Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S
- Supreme handling characteristics, pinpoint steering, strong brakes, generous luggage capacity.
- Options are costly, audio and climate controls are a little busy, straight-line performance can be equaled by that of many less expensive performance cars.
More than just a Boxster S with a lid, the Cayman S embodies the soul and heart of history's best Porsches.
Although the 911 has been the staple of Porsche's lineup for over three decades, the debut of the Boxster in 1997 ushered in a new era of the more affordable Porsche convertible. With its compact, midengine layout and formidable handling prowess, the flat-six-powered Boxster quickly became one of the best-selling cars in the luxury roadster segment. Seeing the need to bridge the gap between the Boxster and the 911, Porsche created the Cayman S. In short, it's a hardtop version of the Boxster. The two cars share the same basic design, which means a midengine layout, rear-drive, two seats and a curb weight of about 3,000 pounds. But leaving it just at that would be a disservice. Porsche designed the Cayman S to take a more hard-core approach to performance. The Cayman's engine is more powerful, its suspension tuning is stiffer and it offers more sport-oriented options than the Boxster.
The Cayman S also boasts better versatility thanks to its hatchback design. Under that rear hatch, there's 9.1 cubic feet of storage -- twice that of a Boxster. And under that storage space, ahead of the rear axle, is the Cayman S's 24-valve four-cam 3.4-liter flat-six engine bolted to a six-speed manual transmission. A Tiptronic automatic is optional. Based on the Boxster S's 3.2 six, the Cayman S's 295-hp six draws its inspiration from a variable intake manifold, cylinder heads imported from the 911 Carrera S, and the 911's VarioCam Plus variable valve timing and lift. The engine snaps the Cayman S to attention just off idle, and lays down a flat field of peak torque -- 251 lb-ft -- between 4,400 and 6,000 rpm.
Adding a roof to any structure is a sure way to add stiffness, and Porsche tuned this law of physics to the Cayman's advantage. The car's newfound structural unity -- it's twice as resistant to flex as the Boxster -- allowed Porsche to play with spring, strut and antiroll bar settings to have the car engage corners much more aggressively, but still maintain ride quality. There are other sports cars that are faster than the Cayman S. There are even many performance cars in the $35,000 range that can post similar acceleration times. But very few cars approach performance the way the Cayman S does. In a way, one could argue that the Cayman S is a return to what the 911 used to be: a focused driver's car. If your idea of fun is just heading out to mountain roads on the weekend for no other reason than to just drive, you're going to love this car.
This midengine, two-seat hatchback comes in one flavor, the Cayman S. The standard equipment list includes such features as a trip computer; a leather-covered steering wheel, gearshift knob, armrests and handbrake handle and a CD stereo with nine speakers. Optional equipment includes items like full leather power seating; adaptive sport seating; wood, carbon or aluminum trim; rear parking assist; heated seats; and a navigation system. Also optional are PCCB ceramic brake discs and PASM, or Porsche Active Suspension Management, which allows the driver to choose between a sporty but comfortable mode and a full-on race-worthy suspension setup at the touch of a button on the dash.
The Cayman S is powered by a 3.4-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. It produces 295 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard. An automatic, Porsche's five-speed Tiptronic automanual, is also available.
Torso- and head-protecting side airbags, traction control and four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. Electronic stability control, dubbed PSM, is also standard. The Cayman S has not yet been crash tested.
The Cayman S, although midengined and rear-drive, is set up to understeer when overcooked into tight corners. Optional PASM, or Porsche Active Suspension Management, allows the driver to choose between a sporty but comfy mode and a full-on race-worthy setup at the touch of a button on the dash. PASM's Normal mode is quite livable, sucking up bad road with ease. Meanwhile, the Sport mode takes body roll out of the equation and rattles the cockpit more, letting you do amazing things as long as the road stays fairly racetrack smooth. The Cayman S's variable-assist rack and pinion steering is classic Porsche, with spot-on feel and direct action. Likewise, the brakes -- four-piston calipers clamping down on only moderately sized discs -- respond quickly and have excellent feel under foot.
The seats are firm and supportive, and headroom is especially generous. Like other Porsches, the Cayman's cabin is good-looking but a little confusing at first glance. The gauge cluster is well laid out, but the climate and radio controls can be hard to decipher. With two cargo areas (one up front and one in back), there is ample cargo space available.
I discovered a new white, brown leather Cayman S in the garage a couple of weeks ago; a gift from my wife to liven up a long commute which it does nicely. It has Bose, heated seats, power seats, all the stuff in the performance package plus and I have put on 610 lawfully driven miles so far with no surprises. The manual says take it easy (keep it under 4,200rpm) for 2,000 miles. That means 1,260 not very exciting miles ahead. After that I can tell it is going to be a sweet ride. Its initial fuel consumption is sky high but should improve. I had the 3M clear bra film installed. The car is tight, supple, loud, sticky, fast and driving it might be the most fun you can have with your clothes on.
This car is the best daily driver true sports car you will ever own (unless you want to fit more than 2 ppl). I've driven Lambo, Ferrari, etc... truly amazing cars, but not daily drivers. In this car you can fully utilize it's power and agility on the road while having the reliability of a Honda or Toyota. I'm near the 100k mark and have had no major issues. You want a safe car? This is it. You have all the tools you need to be an offensive driver and when those tools fail, you are surrounded by airbags to soften the blow. This car will follow your line of sight and place you exactly where you tell it to. It's an extension of the driver. This could easily be the only car I ever own.
This is by far the best car Porshe has made. The performance and handling is utterly amazing. I own a porshe 911, and personally i believe the cayman looks and handles much better, for a much better price. However this car is not as fast as my Ferrari 350 modena.
What an outstanding car! My last two cars were 'vettes. This car is superior in performance, handling, quality and more fun to drive. I get compliments everywhere I go. Definitely get the PASM and spend the extra money on the leather interior - you will be glad you did. The quality and worksmanship of the full leather is unbelievable. Only get the chrono package if you are going to track the car. I wish I had chosen the sport shifter, but the stock six-speed shifter is still the best I've driven. The Carrera 19" wheels painted in the exterior body color is awesome.
|2dr Coupe
3.4L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|295 hp @ 6250 rpm
The least-expensive 2006 Porsche Cayman S is the 2006 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,900.
2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $58,900
The Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S is offered in the following submodels: Cayman S Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M).
Edmunds users rate the 2006 Cayman S 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
There are currently 1 new 2006 Cayman SES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,995 and mileage as low as 44149 miles.
Find a new Porsche Cayman S for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,937.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,888.
