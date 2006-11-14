Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S for Sale Near Me

7 listings
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 2006 Porsche Cayman S in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche Cayman S

    73,084 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Cayman S in White
    used

    2006 Porsche Cayman S

    47,779 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,390

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche Cayman S

    59,259 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $28,000

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche Cayman S

    100,196 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,955

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Cayman S in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche Cayman S

    44,149 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Cayman S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Porsche Cayman S

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Cayman S in Red
    used

    2006 Porsche Cayman S

    69,627 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Cayman S searches:

New Car Impressions
Tech Guy,11/14/2006
Tech Guy,11/14/2006
I discovered a new white, brown leather Cayman S in the garage a couple of weeks ago; a gift from my wife to liven up a long commute which it does nicely. It has Bose, heated seats, power seats, all the stuff in the performance package plus and I have put on 610 lawfully driven miles so far with no surprises. The manual says take it easy (keep it under 4,200rpm) for 2,000 miles. That means 1,260 not very exciting miles ahead. After that I can tell it is going to be a sweet ride. Its initial fuel consumption is sky high but should improve. I had the 3M clear bra film installed. The car is tight, supple, loud, sticky, fast and driving it might be the most fun you can have with your clothes on.
