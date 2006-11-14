Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB29826U780796

Stock: 6U780796

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020