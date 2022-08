2022 Porsche Cayenne Plug-in Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Big Guy , 05/25/2022 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle exceeds expectations. It is the kind of car that makes you look forward to driving far and as fast as you can while being easier on gasoline.