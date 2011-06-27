Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

VWB , 07/06/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchased my SUV basic V6 in 2018 from a pvt party w only 5k miles. The Car was flawless. Amazing in Sport mode. I already have 50k on it. Now... not so good: The service at the Dealer was over the top and my dealership (Asheville NC) was really REALLY bad. Was told I had to wait 2 month for an oil change because only had 1 service guy because no one wanted to work for them! I found a local shop that does the work and it was s very affordable. Oil change was a simple $120. The only thing I have done to it has been a Wash n wax! Quality car for sure.. but there is more: There is a problem with All of these Vehicles. It's the "TRANSFER CASE issue". The cars starts to slip around 40k. This is a know consumer problem and Porsche ignores it and won’t take any responsibility. It makes me think twice if I will ever buy a Porsche (any Porsche) again. 2nd time I had a problem w a Porsche. A very simple problem at that. Apparently my “TRANSFER CASE” is a known problem w Porsche as many cars have had the problem and I believe it includes 2017 models and I believe a few years before. Not sure about 2018 or 19. Porsche claims they know nothing about it, but when you read the Porsche reviews they seem to all have the same problem. "TRANSFER CASE" I was told by my mechanic that it will slowly get worse over time and will need to be prepared. Around 4k+ So unfortunately I bought a wrong year SUV! I will attempt one more time to have Porsche do the repair and if not then there I will start up a Class Action Law suit and force Porsche to do the repair at their expense. This is rather unfortunate for such a wonderful Vehicle and a big let down by Porsche Corporation USA. Will I buy another Porsche... unfortunately probably not! And the resale of this Auto is embarrassing low....