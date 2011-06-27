Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews
Coco
Love this car after driving for one month. Of course the maintenance is not as cheap as many others because it's a Porsche. The interior is beautiful and the 2017 model seems vastly improved in features from what I've read in reviews. This is the platinum edition. The mahogany color is very eye catching with a saddle brown interior. We are very pleased with the purchase and got outstanding service from Mike at The Exchange in Highland Park Il. He delivered our car and spent two hours training us on the electronics after the dealer closing time!
2017 V6
I purchased my SUV basic V6 in 2018 from a pvt party w only 5k miles. The Car was flawless. Amazing in Sport mode. I already have 50k on it. Now... not so good: The service at the Dealer was over the top and my dealership (Asheville NC) was really REALLY bad. Was told I had to wait 2 month for an oil change because only had 1 service guy because no one wanted to work for them! I found a local shop that does the work and it was s very affordable. Oil change was a simple $120. The only thing I have done to it has been a Wash n wax! Quality car for sure.. but there is more: There is a problem with All of these Vehicles. It's the "TRANSFER CASE issue". The cars starts to slip around 40k. This is a know consumer problem and Porsche ignores it and won’t take any responsibility. It makes me think twice if I will ever buy a Porsche (any Porsche) again. 2nd time I had a problem w a Porsche. A very simple problem at that. Apparently my “TRANSFER CASE” is a known problem w Porsche as many cars have had the problem and I believe it includes 2017 models and I believe a few years before. Not sure about 2018 or 19. Porsche claims they know nothing about it, but when you read the Porsche reviews they seem to all have the same problem. "TRANSFER CASE" I was told by my mechanic that it will slowly get worse over time and will need to be prepared. Around 4k+ So unfortunately I bought a wrong year SUV! I will attempt one more time to have Porsche do the repair and if not then there I will start up a Class Action Law suit and force Porsche to do the repair at their expense. This is rather unfortunate for such a wonderful Vehicle and a big let down by Porsche Corporation USA. Will I buy another Porsche... unfortunately probably not! And the resale of this Auto is embarrassing low....
VERY Disappointed Cayenne Platinum Edition owner
The 2017 Cayenne Platinum Edition is overpriced and Porsche USA customer support is atrocious. There are many problems highlighted online that the paid test drivers won't tell you. Driver controls and gauges are very poorly placed and designed. Passenger side dash is an obnoxious protrusion and hazardous in even medium sunlight. Engine and drive line require software updates that customer service and most dealers don't want you to know about. They are covered under warranty but very expensive out of warranty. Transfer case issues are common. PCM issues are mysterious and PCNA refuses to address. Tire and brake wear are far worse than competition. STAY AWAY from the 17 and 18 Cayenne. Litigation is pending.
Mostly love
Porsche makes a great car. Performance is always number 1, and the Cayenne is no exception. The acceleration is great, and merging into freeway traffic or passing someone is a breeze. I love the seat controls, the heated and air conditioned seats, the dual sun visors on the front, the sun shades on the back windows, the headlights that illuminate turns, and the gas-saving engine shutoff at prolonged stops. That's all great stuff. What I don't love is the central control panel which I think could be more intuitive, the navigation is annoying and I always prefer using Google maps on my phone, and I hate that there is no hands free phone even though I have the little buttons to operate one. And you can't get it installed after purchase. I just think for a luxury car, Porsche could've done better.
comfortable, but painfully slow
This is the base model. The interior build quality is very good but materials are plastic.
