Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

Alamodave , 01/18/2017 Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

My "other car" is a 2014 911 Turbo S, and I have to say it's hard to pick which car is more fun to drive on an ordinary day. The Cayenne is so comfortable, but the V-8 in this (in Sport Mode) is just a beast. I'm not sure I'd pay the $$ for a new one, but I got this used with 14K miles...the CPO warranty takes me to 100K miles. Highly recommend it if you're looking for a sports car, but need the size/convenience of an SUV.