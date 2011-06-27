  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Cayenne
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Cayennes for sale
List Price Estimate
$27,688 - $33,388
Used Cayenne for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

yes, it is a sports car in an SUV body

Alamodave, 01/18/2017
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My "other car" is a 2014 911 Turbo S, and I have to say it's hard to pick which car is more fun to drive on an ordinary day. The Cayenne is so comfortable, but the V-8 in this (in Sport Mode) is just a beast. I'm not sure I'd pay the $$ for a new one, but I got this used with 14K miles...the CPO warranty takes me to 100K miles. Highly recommend it if you're looking for a sports car, but need the size/convenience of an SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2015 Cayenne S

tim merrifield, 03/25/2015
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
27 of 40 people found this review helpful

I have had this SUV for about 4 months. I was driving a Mercedes S550 AWD the last several years. I miss some of the creature comforts of the Mercedes and the smooth ride.It is simply more refined. The Cayenne is more responsive and a blast to drive. I am sell getting used to the profound differences of the two vehicles.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cayennes for sale

Related Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles