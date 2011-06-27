Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Consumer Reviews
Diesel Diva
No longer available in the US in the diesel version, which is a shame, because it combines all the fun of driving a Porsche SUV with the fuel economy of a diesel. The diesel version has much better pickup than the base gasoline Cayenne and is just a blast to drive - those 400 plus foot pounds of torque make the vehicle leap from a flat start. If you put it into the optional Sport mode, it's just sick. It's my perfect vehicle.
Two Touaregs & a Cayenne. I’m a diesel guy!
All 3 diesel SUV have been or are fantastic vehicles to own & drive. I’m currently averaging about 36 mpg at highway speeds. The quality of the ride is truly outstanding due to the driver selectable Air suspension. Additionally, living in a flood prone area of New Orleans, I have found it extremely useful to have a selectable ride height allowing the vehicle to drive through two feet of flood waters with no problems. The interior on the Porsche Cayenne without equal in today’s crop of SUV’s. I love my Cayenne turbo diesel!
Cayenne Diesel Delivers
This review after first 5k mile mice ... low end torque makes the car quick at all speeds. Transmission shifts are butter smooth. Doesn't sound like a diesel. Gas mileage on the road is low 30s, in town mid 20s. Interior is quiet and ride is all Porsche. First oil change was $200 at dealer. Build quality is excellent. Nav is best in class. Traded an X5 and what a difference. Can't wait to get in and drive!
beta lt
I can never seem to be able to change the clock
