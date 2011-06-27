Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Consumer Reviews

Diesel Diva Gail Leonard , 08/18/2016 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful No longer available in the US in the diesel version, which is a shame, because it combines all the fun of driving a Porsche SUV with the fuel economy of a diesel. The diesel version has much better pickup than the base gasoline Cayenne and is just a blast to drive - those 400 plus foot pounds of torque make the vehicle leap from a flat start. If you put it into the optional Sport mode, it's just sick. It's my perfect vehicle. Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Two Touaregs & a Cayenne. I'm a diesel guy! Michael Lo Proto , 05/01/2018 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful All 3 diesel SUV have been or are fantastic vehicles to own & drive. I'm currently averaging about 36 mpg at highway speeds. The quality of the ride is truly outstanding due to the driver selectable Air suspension. Additionally, living in a flood prone area of New Orleans, I have found it extremely useful to have a selectable ride height allowing the vehicle to drive through two feet of flood waters with no problems. The interior on the Porsche Cayenne without equal in today's crop of SUV's. I love my Cayenne turbo diesel! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cayenne Diesel Delivers reed23 , 02/03/2013 25 of 63 people found this review helpful This review after first 5k mile mice ... low end torque makes the car quick at all speeds. Transmission shifts are butter smooth. Doesn't sound like a diesel. Gas mileage on the road is low 30s, in town mid 20s. Interior is quiet and ride is all Porsche. First oil change was $200 at dealer. Build quality is excellent. Nav is best in class. Traded an X5 and what a difference. Can't wait to get in and drive!