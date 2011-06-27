  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Cayenne
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Cayennes for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,870 - $19,120
Used Cayenne for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Diesel Diva

Gail Leonard, 08/18/2016
Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

No longer available in the US in the diesel version, which is a shame, because it combines all the fun of driving a Porsche SUV with the fuel economy of a diesel. The diesel version has much better pickup than the base gasoline Cayenne and is just a blast to drive - those 400 plus foot pounds of torque make the vehicle leap from a flat start. If you put it into the optional Sport mode, it's just sick. It's my perfect vehicle.

Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Two Touaregs & a Cayenne. I’m a diesel guy!

Michael Lo Proto, 05/01/2018
Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

All 3 diesel SUV have been or are fantastic vehicles to own & drive. I’m currently averaging about 36 mpg at highway speeds. The quality of the ride is truly outstanding due to the driver selectable Air suspension. Additionally, living in a flood prone area of New Orleans, I have found it extremely useful to have a selectable ride height allowing the vehicle to drive through two feet of flood waters with no problems. The interior on the Porsche Cayenne without equal in today’s crop of SUV’s. I love my Cayenne turbo diesel!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Cayenne Diesel Delivers

reed23, 02/03/2013
25 of 63 people found this review helpful

This review after first 5k mile mice ... low end torque makes the car quick at all speeds. Transmission shifts are butter smooth. Doesn't sound like a diesel. Gas mileage on the road is low 30s, in town mid 20s. Interior is quiet and ride is all Porsche. First oil change was $200 at dealer. Build quality is excellent. Nav is best in class. Traded an X5 and what a difference. Can't wait to get in and drive!

Report Abuse

beta lt

Robert Hausserman, 04/13/2018
Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
4 of 10 people found this review helpful

I can never seem to be able to change the clock

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cayennes for sale

Related Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles