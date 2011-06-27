Estimated values
2001 BMW X5 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$2,318
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,117
|$2,394
|Average
|$1,278
|$1,714
|$1,950
|Rough
|$978
|$1,311
|$1,506
Estimated values
2001 BMW X5 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,074
|$2,367
|Clean
|$1,365
|$1,893
|$2,166
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,533
|$1,764
|Rough
|$846
|$1,173
|$1,363