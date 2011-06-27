  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Carrera GT
  4. Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Carrera GT
5(70%)4(10%)3(10%)2(0%)1(10%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Carrera GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$66,318 - $124,666
Used Carrera GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Here is the Truth About this Car!

dweeb, 11/13/2005
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I am a Porsche fanatic, and have owned 11 over the last 15 years. I purchased my 2005 Porsche Carrera GT new, drove it 2,600 miles, and sold it for a $100,000 loss. It is a horrible car in many ways. The clutch is too sensitive, I had electrical problems, and any pot holes in the road were a nightmare. No wonder Porsche has stopped making them. Do not buy this car!

Report Abuse

a lifetime looking for you and you only.

dustinhulgan, 02/24/2005
7 of 12 people found this review helpful

The carrera gt is by far the best car I have ever had in my possesion. It's fast, best handling in all-around conditions amd out does any other car in the world. The f50 the vviper ,05 corrvette full stock none of these cars even share the same road.

Report Abuse

Mind Blowing

bill, 04/19/2005
1 of 6 people found this review helpful

The Carrera just oozes brawn out of every pore. I have owned 3 Porsches over two decades and have loved the refinements of their cars but the GT has just gone this bit further. The engine sounds magnificent, the seat positioning is good (I am 5 ft 8), the instruments are well aligned for the driver and visibility is extremely good for its class. Fine detail has been made to the interior which exudes rich quality. I will be looking forward to entering the cup races this year. It is always good meet other owners at these events. It is also good for potential Porsche owners to attended and see them in action.

Report Abuse

Awsome Car

Mike , 04/15/2005
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the best Porsche ever! It leaves me totally speachless. I could go on forever about the handling and all the other sweet things!

Report Abuse

What a car

Jealous of Me?, 04/11/2005
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Thank you Bill Gates for making me rich. I just got htis car, got it up to 200 on one of my favorite stretches or road and felt safe. This car is so fast, responsive, and sweet that I recommend anyone with cash to burn to make it a priority. Go for it.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Carrera GTS for sale

Related Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles