Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT
Consumer reviews
I am a Porsche fanatic, and have owned 11 over the last 15 years. I purchased my 2005 Porsche Carrera GT new, drove it 2,600 miles, and sold it for a $100,000 loss. It is a horrible car in many ways. The clutch is too sensitive, I had electrical problems, and any pot holes in the road were a nightmare. No wonder Porsche has stopped making them. Do not buy this car!
The carrera gt is by far the best car I have ever had in my possesion. It's fast, best handling in all-around conditions amd out does any other car in the world. The f50 the vviper ,05 corrvette full stock none of these cars even share the same road.
The Carrera just oozes brawn out of every pore. I have owned 3 Porsches over two decades and have loved the refinements of their cars but the GT has just gone this bit further. The engine sounds magnificent, the seat positioning is good (I am 5 ft 8), the instruments are well aligned for the driver and visibility is extremely good for its class. Fine detail has been made to the interior which exudes rich quality. I will be looking forward to entering the cup races this year. It is always good meet other owners at these events. It is also good for potential Porsche owners to attended and see them in action.
This is the best Porsche ever! It leaves me totally speachless. I could go on forever about the handling and all the other sweet things!
|2dr Convertible
5.7L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|9 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|605 hp @ 8000 rpm
The least-expensive 2005 Porsche Carrera GT is the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT 2dr Convertible (5.7L 10cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $440,000.
- 2dr Convertible (5.7L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $440,000
The Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT is offered in the following submodels: Carrera GT Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (5.7L 10cyl 6M).
Find a new Porsche Carrera GT for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,617.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,997.
