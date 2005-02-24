  1. Home
Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

MSRP$440,000
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

2005 Highlights

No significant changes for 2005.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

5 star reviews: 70%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • cup holders
  • interior
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • safety
  • brakes
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

2.625 out of 5 stars, Here is the Truth About this Car!
dweeb,

I am a Porsche fanatic, and have owned 11 over the last 15 years. I purchased my 2005 Porsche Carrera GT new, drove it 2,600 miles, and sold it for a $100,000 loss. It is a horrible car in many ways. The clutch is too sensitive, I had electrical problems, and any pot holes in the road were a nightmare. No wonder Porsche has stopped making them. Do not buy this car!

5 out of 5 stars, a lifetime looking for you and you only.
dustinhulgan,

The carrera gt is by far the best car I have ever had in my possesion. It's fast, best handling in all-around conditions amd out does any other car in the world. The f50 the vviper ,05 corrvette full stock none of these cars even share the same road.

1.125 out of 5 stars, Mind Blowing
bill,

The Carrera just oozes brawn out of every pore. I have owned 3 Porsches over two decades and have loved the refinements of their cars but the GT has just gone this bit further. The engine sounds magnificent, the seat positioning is good (I am 5 ft 8), the instruments are well aligned for the driver and visibility is extremely good for its class. Fine detail has been made to the interior which exudes rich quality. I will be looking forward to entering the cup races this year. It is always good meet other owners at these events. It is also good for potential Porsche owners to attended and see them in action.

5 out of 5 stars, Awsome Car
Mike ,

This is the best Porsche ever! It leaves me totally speachless. I could go on forever about the handling and all the other sweet things!

Features & Specs

2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
5.7L 10cyl 6M
MPG 9 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
605 hp @ 8000 rpm
Is the Porsche Carrera GT a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Carrera GT both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche Carrera GT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Carrera GT gets an EPA-estimated 11 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Carrera GT has 2.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Carrera GT. Learn more

Is the Porsche Carrera GT reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche Carrera GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Carrera GT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Carrera GT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Carrera GT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT?

The least-expensive 2005 Porsche Carrera GT is the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT 2dr Convertible (5.7L 10cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $440,000.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Convertible (5.7L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $440,000
What are the different models of Porsche Carrera GT?

If you're interested in the Porsche Carrera GT, the next question is, which Carrera GT model is right for you? Carrera GT variants include 2dr Convertible (5.7L 10cyl 6M). For a full list of Carrera GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

What do people think of the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Carrera GT 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Carrera GT.

