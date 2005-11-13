Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT for Sale Near Me

Recent complete 40k service done, service record available. GT Silver with Dark Grey All Leather Seats/Air ConditioningThe Carrera GT traces its own roots back to the 911 GT1, which was developed for the FIA GT Championship series. In 1999, Porsche began development on a new Le Mans prototype vehicle to replace the GT1. However, with a change in FIA rules frustrating its endurance-racing plans, Porsche decided instead to forge ahead with the design and development of a limited number of road-going supercars. From 2004 to May 6, 2006, some 1,270 of the highly anticipated Carrera GTs were built at the new Porsche facility in Leipzig, Germany. Of those, 604 examples were destined for the hungry U.S. supercar market.

Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *2005 Porsche Carrera GT * in GT Silver Metallic over a Terracotta interior with 1,901 miles. The Carrera GT is powered by a 5.7L V10 engine producing 605 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive and a 6-speed Manual Transmission. This Carrera GT is further enhanced with the following: Car Cover Air Conditioning Luggage Set Terracotta Porsche Online Pro CD Radio Floor Mats All Leather Seats in Terracotta GT Silver Metallic

