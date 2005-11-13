Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Porsche Carrera GT in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche Carrera GT

    1,901 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $829,991

  • 2005 Porsche Carrera GT in Silver
    used

    2005 Porsche Carrera GT

    2,300 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $819,000

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Carrera GT

Overall Consumer Rating
4.310 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Here is the Truth About this Car!
dweeb,11/13/2005
I am a Porsche fanatic, and have owned 11 over the last 15 years. I purchased my 2005 Porsche Carrera GT new, drove it 2,600 miles, and sold it for a $100,000 loss. It is a horrible car in many ways. The clutch is too sensitive, I had electrical problems, and any pot holes in the road were a nightmare. No wonder Porsche has stopped making them. Do not buy this car!
