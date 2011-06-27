Used 2008 Porsche Boxster RS 60 Spyder Consumer Reviews
Yeow
Stunning looks and performance to match. Sold my 2001 Boxster to get this one. The RS60 is light years ahead. I was surprised at the amount of improvement over what I thought was an already outstanding vehicle. The RS has the 303hp engine and it goes like a scalded cat. Passed my wife on the interstate at xxx mph and she said it sounded like we were at the racetrack. Handling is scarcely believable, especially in sport mode. Acceleration is unexpectedly strong, like being tied to the space shuttle. It's a little slippery on wet roads, but stable unless you do something seriously juvenile. The brakes: phenomenal, really kind of otherworldly in their ability to get you to zero in a hurry.
There is no subsitute
Replacing my aging s2000 was difficult. Buying the RS60 was easy. There was no comparison. Price of admission was high, but the Porsche selectable suspension system coupled with smooth kick in the pants engine power, killer brakes, handling, and selectable exhaust makes an enthusiast dream come though. The car felt like home immediately. Rare and beautiful gray interior and that classic exterior makes my tail wag when the garage door opens. At 6 ft plus plenty of room and comfort. Bose system sounds very good when I am not listening to that beautiful exhaust note. Fit and finish is fantastic and having two trunks is even better. Ride comfort superb. It is a sensational auto that is a blast.
Unbeatable value and performance for a used car
I bought a certified pre-owned RS 60 spyder with 30K miles, 2.5 years old, and paid $41K at a dealership (wrnty good to 100K mi or June 2014). The design, performance, fit&finish, and overall driveability are phenomenal. The sport exhaust is absolutely AWESOME!!. I love driving this baby through tunnels with the top down--the sound just stirs the soul! Many you tube videos exist that give nice reviews of the car, but for some reason none really capture the sound all that well. You really have to drive it to hear and feel it adequately. After researching "fun" cars for years, I feel that I couldn't have made a better choice for overall performance and value.
