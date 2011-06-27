Used 2001 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

oil and coolant mixing Bruce Gray , 11/22/2009 59 of 61 people found this review helpful My car at 8 years of age, but only 39,000 miles developed mixing of oil & coolant. There is no fix except a rebuilt engine ($14,000) from Porsche. One mechanic stated ran into problems needing parts on teardown that Porsche wouldn't supply. Turns out my problem not unique, Could not find one mechanic (coast to coast) or PCA or other tech advisers who had any other fix. Do your own research before buying any Porsche with M96 engine family which includes all Boxsters and 911's from 1999 through 2008. Bruce Gray, Roadrunner Region PCA Report Abuse

Weeeeeeeeeee! Impboy , 05/08/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful When I got this Box 2 1/2 years ago, I had just finished driving a 1994 Honda Civic 220,000 miles from brand new. It was time for a new car. I love my Boxster. It's not the fastest car around but it drools every time we find a twisty back road. This car sticks like glue and I never feel out of control even in forced slides on wet pavement. (Hey, gotta have some fun some times!) I've taken it on long trips (over 600 miles in a day) and I have no back ache even though I'm 6'2". If you're thinking about getting one, do your research and get one now! I'm sorry I waited so long to do it myself. Report Abuse

A Geriatric Buys A Boxter S Mortimer Levy , 03/05/2004 19 of 21 people found this review helpful At 75 yrs of age, a Boxster S was the last thing I had in mind. Contemplated an Audi A6 and saw this little Lapiz Blue sculpture on the showroom floor. I had to have it before I die. Have never regretted it. Have owned exciting cars all my life but nothing like this. The design and performance is a tribute to man's quest for excellence. I hope they never change the shape,..like the Taj mahal,..it's eternal. Report Abuse

No regrets - Love my Boxster az66bug , 08/05/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car almost 4 years ago with 36,000 miles; I was concerned given the age but I've wanted a Porsche my entire life and couldn't resist the deal. I did buy a 3yr warranty but canceled it after learning most everything I was concerned about was not covered and considered maintenance items - I was refunded $3000.00 and best thing I ever did. My Boxster just hit 45,000 miles and I still smile from ear to ear when I drive her. No major problems outside of routine maintenance and yes, they are expensive to maintain but your driving a Porsche guys, not a Chevy.... Just had the 45K service done, costed $1400.00 but I had all the pulley's replaced because 1 was squeaking. BUY ONE Report Abuse