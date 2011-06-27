Used 1997 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews
Great Car that's Fun to Drive
I have totally enjoyed the car for six months now. Other than the classic ignition switch falling apart (which took 15 minutes to get fixed), this car has been a pleasure to own. Buy one if you can find a very clean low miles car.
Love This Car
I have read horrors about the Porsche Boxster after I purchased mine, but it seems the problem are mostly on newer models manufactured in Finland (check driver side sticker). Mine is a 1997 Porsche Boxster with 101,120 miles, made in Germany and it is running GREAT! The only problem I am having is that the clock stopped working (digital clock) and I can't find which fuse (if it is the fuse) is out. Other than that, this is a great car.
I love my Boxster
It is a 1997, I have yet to meet anyone who thinks it is more than three years old. I used to drive a Mazda Miata. The Boxster turns heads on every drive. People think that I am rich or something. Get one that has been loved. Have it checked by an independant mechanic. Look for oil leaks. Mine is dry as a bone. Be aware that the Boxster is a "gateway" Porsche. You will move on to the next level.
Great Roadster by Porsche
I have had my 1997 Boxster for 5 years, I have a blast with this car, the engine note is music to anyone lucky enough to hear it. This car has been very reliable, this was the first year for this car and it was made in Germany, newer ones are made out of the country and still have great quailty and reliability. This car is great for a get away weekend or a nice sunday drive. This car also functions well as a daily driver. Two trunks give you plenty of room for shopping and getaways! On the track this car comes alive, with it's mid engine design, it gives even the most basic driver's a sure footed feel. The best roadster of the bunch, this car is very well regarded in Europe.
Boxster 1997
This is an all around great car. This car has lots of power and is fun to drive. This car has the coolest design. It is really an eye turner.
Sponsored cars related to the Boxster
Related Used 1997 Porsche Boxster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan