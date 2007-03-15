Used 1997 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
- 76,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
INCREDIBLE CONDITION! 1997 Porsche Boxster with super low miles with a manual transmission in absolutely amazing condition, ready for a new owner. Summer is here and this Porsche is ready to go! Sure to be one of, if not the nicest you will find on the market. Runs and drives incredibly well. Body is in beautiful condition. Gorgeous wheels with fresh tires. Gray leather interior shows minimal, if any signs of wear. Power top works without issue. Do not miss this one! Financing is available as are up to 4 year warranties www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2985VS625164
Stock: 1A87
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
Black 1997 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Manual 2.5L H6. Low Miles! Manual Transmission! Summer is here! Recent Arrival! Larson Motor Company has over 800 quality pre-owned cars & trucks in stock to choose from!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2986VS625836
Stock: A3307A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster - East Petersburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. WOW SUPER CLEAN LOCAL TRADE!!, CUSTOM WHEELS VERY SHARP!!, ADULT OWNED!!, BRAND NEW STATE INSPECTION AND SERVICE!, 4 MONTH-4000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!!. Arena Red Metallic 1998 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Manual 2.5L H6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2987WU621963
Stock: MB9468C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 45,429 miles
$10,489
Fort Wayne Nissan - Fort Wayne / Indiana
SUPER CLEAN LUXURY SPORTS CAR AND BUDGET PRICE! Runs and drives great - Priced to move quick!, Alloy wheels, Leather Bucket Seats. 1998 Porsche Boxster Clean CARFAX. Black 5-Speed Manual RWDWith Some Available options like Alloy wheels, Leather Bucket Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Spoiler, Tachometer, and Telescoping steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2981WU622736
Stock: P5050A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 48,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Porsche purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Porsche Boxster also includes Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Boxster today, worry free! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Porsche Boxster also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, PCM, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Exterior Keypad Entry, PCM, Sport Seats - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2987WU624880
Stock: C847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 103,421 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,488$2,324 Below Market
Greenway Kia East - Orlando / Florida
*LEATHER, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150 point Inspection*.*Internet Price Includes a $995 Greenway Kia East Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia East's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups' used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -They will have to under go a basic safety inspection before being sold and may have so repairs needed -They all come with a vehicle condition report and we encourage you to take a look at it. -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is - NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2981XU631504
Stock: EC20748C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 58,421 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,700$816 Below Market
O'Brien Hyundai Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Like New Inside and Out, Local FL Trade, Garaged Kept, Low Miles, Convertible, Coupe, 2D Convertible, 2.5L H6, 5-Speed Manual, RWD, Guards Red, Graphite Gray w/All Leather Seat/Interior Trim or Front Bucket Seats, 17" Boxster Design Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, On Board Computer, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Telescoping steering wheel. 1999 Porsche Boxster 2.5L H6 5-Speed Manual Guards Red RWD Odometer is 18705 miles below market average! Call to verify vehicle availability and to schedule a VIP appointment. *Prices do not include TT&L or additional fees that may apply. Out of state purchases require an additional $300 processing fee. Advertised prices are with dealer assisted financing only. All Certified Pre Owned vehicles have passed manufacturer requirements for Certification but pricing may not reflect Certification fee.$500 Loyalty coupon on Subaru CPO is good towards the purchase of NEW Subaru only. Free delivery within 300 miles if you have a trade in good condition that we can drive back. If not, $2 per mile delivery charge. All prices include a $1,500 internet discount. See dealer for complete details. While we strive for 100% accuracy, mistakes can happen in listed equipment and/or optional features on Pre Owned vehicles. The dealership is not responsible for errors in equipment or optional features. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions on our sites or 3rd party sites. Prices are valid on the day of publication only. Customer must print out this page as a coupon and present it upon arrival at dealership to validate pricing. Incentivized internet pricing will not be available without this printed page. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. By submitting an inquiry, you consent to being contacted including receiving text messages. Message and data rates may apply. To opt out of receiving these communications text STOP to (239) 217-9234. Additional reconditioning costs may be applied. Please contact the dealership for complete details and latest information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2981XU629266
Stock: H061060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 47,369 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,995$940 Below Market
Bolling's Auto - Bristol / Tennessee
TRIPLE NAVY BLUE! NEW CONVERTIBLE TOP! MANUAL TRANSMISSION! This car is immaculate and IS FULLY SERVICED! MICHELIN TIRES! Will need a radio, but that is it! There are a few small dings, but nothing major. Price does not include tax, tag, and title. No doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2984XU626118
Stock: 033019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,538 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,989$1,068 Below Market
Approved Auto Center of Lodi - Lodi / California
Approved Lodi is open during the Covid19 crisis. We will deliver to you! Our physical location in Lodi is also open with a minimal staff to serve your auto needs. Call 209 334 1100 and do it over the phone! Support small businesses!Clean CARFAX. 1999 Porsche Boxster Base 2.5L H6 RWD 5-Speed ManualWhite 1999 Porsche Boxster FRESH OIL CHANGE, MULTI POINT SAFETY AND MECHANICAL INSPECTION PERFORMED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, LOADED, BLUETOOTH WIRELESS / HANDS FREE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2986XU632406
Stock: 502122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 80,115 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,989
Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This beautiful, low-mile, Automatic 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster is offered to you for sale by Porsche of Orlando. This 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! Quality and prestige abound with this Porsche Boxster Speedster. A Porsche with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Boxster Speedster was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster Speedster. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 1999 Porsche Boxster is a pre-owned vehicle. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. We are proud to offer this 1999 Porsche that truly a must-have. This vehicle's wheels are one of the many attractive features that this Boxster Speedster has to offer. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2989XU626390
Stock: XU626390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 71,756 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1999 Porsche Boxster for your consideration. It is powered by the standard 2.5l flat six-cylinder engine which runs very well. With just over 200hp, this is more than enough power for a light sports car. The 5-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission is a smooth shifter and can even be controlled by the shift paddles on the steering wheel. Offering excellent performance, relative practicality, and even decent fuel economy, the Boxster remains an excellent sports car. Finished in a classic shade of Arctic Silver Metallic over the black leather interior and a black convertible top. A very simple and classic combination. The body and paint of this car are in excellent shape. No dents or dings and a solid coat of paint with no peeling or fading. Plastic and rubber trim is in good shape as well. The black convertible top was recently replaced. This example comes with a removable hardtop that is color-matched to the rest of the car. The exterior is complemented by nice 17in alloy wheels wrapped in new tires, pop up rear spoiler, and distinctive headlights. The interior is in excellent condition, with little wear on the black leather seats and a clean, crack-free dashboard. This car comes with a lot of standard features including power windows, climate control, a premium stereo, heated seats, power mirrors, and dual trunks. Introduced in late 1996, the Boxster was an instant success for Porsche. With its compact, distinctive body and more affordable price, the Boxster reignited the compact sports car at a company that was having some financial troubles. With a similar front end to the 911, a raspy flat six-cylinder engine, and excellent driving characteristics, the Boxster was a real Porsche unlike some of the previous entry-level models offered by the company. This example comes with two sets of keys, original owners manual, and other booklets. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2984XU632257
Stock: B3287 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,627 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,995
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
1999 Porsche Boxster, Guards Red on Graphite Gray Leather, 5-Speed Manual,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2988XU631113
Stock: 1113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 47,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,980
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
Take a ride around town in this well kept and vintage 1999 Porsche Boxster with low miles and a clean car fax for only $12,980. -Comes with Original Books
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA298XXU623417
Stock: 0119MA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 57,956 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,727
Covert Chevrolet of Hutto - Hutto / Texas
1999 Porsche Boxster Base 2 Door Convertible...RWD...2.5L H6, 5-Speed Manual Transmission...** LOCAL TRADE **, ** NON SMOKER **, ** LEATHER **, **2 OWNER CARFAX**, **MANUAL**, **CONVERTIBLE**, **OCEAN BLUE METALLIC**.Only @58K Miles, call Covert in Hutto at *** 877-918-0151 ***Odometer is 16470 miles below market average!Whether you are in the market to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, if you need financing options, we'll help you find a car loan that works for you! Even if you have bad credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Covert Ford Chevrolet Hutto will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice. Please call Dan Covert or text at (512)993-7628 for personal assistance or come out and see us. We are just a short drive from these areas Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander, Pflugerville, Killeen, Temple and other local cities. Please come out and be apart of the Covert family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2984XU631271
Stock: CP4650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 44,891 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$12,732
Ferman Buick GMC - Lutz / Florida
** FERMAN OF WESLEY CHAPEL PRE-OWNED SPECIAL **Clean Carfax Certified, Leather, Alloys, Power Seat, Guards Red Boxster S RWD H6 6-Speed Manual, Local Trade, Well Maintained, Carfax Service Records Available, Ferman of Wesley Chapel where you get ALL the information you need to make a well-informed decision!** Vehicles are Sold AS-IS, including ALL Mechanical and Cosmetic Defects. ** AS-IS Safety Inspection Only **At Ferman of Wesley Chapel, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our guests to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. Whether it's for the purchase of a New or Pre-owned vehicle, help with Financing, Certified Servicing of your vehicle, or use of our Body Shop and Collision Center we give 100% effort to you as we would hope to receive for ourselves. Ferman of Wesley Chapel where your treated as a guest and family. Located at 24314 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 33559.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2989YU662420
Stock: BL894A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 94,851 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,453
Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tacoma / Washington
Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2982YU620920
Stock: J2170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 59,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,500
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2000 Porsche Boxster Base Dark Blue RWD Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10192 miles below market average! Leather, Local Trade, Non Smoker, 2D Convertible, 2.7L H6, RWD. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA298XYS620238
Stock: 0G1263A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 88,876 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2000 PORSCHE BOXTER S 3.2L 6 CYLINDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION RACE READY LOTS OF POWER VERY FAST CAR ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY AND TEST DRIVE 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2983YU660453
Stock: 5561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2018
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster
- 5(80%)
- 4(7%)
- 3(13%)
