Used 1997 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Porsche Boxster
    1997 Porsche Boxster

    76,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

  • 1997 Porsche Boxster
    1997 Porsche Boxster

    78,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

  • 1998 Porsche Boxster
    1998 Porsche Boxster

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

  • 1998 Porsche Boxster
    1998 Porsche Boxster

    45,429 miles

    $10,489

  • 1998 Porsche Boxster
    1998 Porsche Boxster

    48,651 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    103,421 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,488

    $2,324 Below Market
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    58,421 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,700

    $816 Below Market
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    47,369 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $940 Below Market
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    70,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,989

    $1,068 Below Market
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    80,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,989

  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    71,756 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    126,627 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    47,350 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,980

  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    1999 Porsche Boxster

    57,956 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,727

  • 2000 Porsche Boxster S
    2000 Porsche Boxster S

    44,891 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $12,732

  • 2000 Porsche Boxster
    2000 Porsche Boxster

    94,851 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,453

  • 2000 Porsche Boxster
    2000 Porsche Boxster

    59,230 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

  • 2000 Porsche Boxster S
    2000 Porsche Boxster S

    88,876 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Overall Consumer Rating
4.715 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Great Car that's Fun to Drive
GMc,03/15/2007
I have totally enjoyed the car for six months now. Other than the classic ignition switch falling apart (which took 15 minutes to get fixed), this car has been a pleasure to own. Buy one if you can find a very clean low miles car.
