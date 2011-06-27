  1. Home
2019 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 911
Overview
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual6-speed manual7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG161623
Total Seating224
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesno
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission7-speed automated manual6-speed manual7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg14/19 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/321.1 mi.236.6/321.1 mi.338.0/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG161623
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Torque346 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm346 lb-ft @ 6250 rpm331 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 8250 rpm502 hp @ 8400 rpm370 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.no36.4 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
emergency braking preparationnonoyes
child seat anchorsnonoyes
Emergency braking assistnonoyes
pre-collision safety systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Los Angeles)yesyesyes
Weissach Packageyesnono
European Delivery (Zuffenhausen)yesyesyes
European Delivery (Leipzig)yesyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Porsche Experience Center Delivery (Atlanta)yesyesyes
Light Design Packageyesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Preparation for Lap Triggeryesnono
Chrono Packagenoyesno
Heritage Design Packagenoyesno
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnonoyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusnonoyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusnonoyes
Sport Chrono Packagenonoyes
Exterior Trim Package Painted in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnonoyes
SportDesign Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
8 total speakersyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
memory card slotnonoyes
video monitornonoyes
DVD playernonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
simulated suede steering wheelyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesnono
Climate controlyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
extended cabin heatingnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cognacyesyesyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayesnoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Blackyesnono
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyesnoyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Threadyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyesyesyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Steering Wheel w/Top Center Marking in Lizard Greenyesnono
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyesyesyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesyesno
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Floor Matsyesyesno
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyesnoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Lava Orangeyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyesnono
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyesyesyes
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryesnono
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyesyesyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayesnoyes
A/C Deleteyesnono
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyesyesyes
Air Vents Paintedyesyesyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesnoyes
Door Trim Package in Alcantara/Leatheryesnono
Seat Heating (Front)yesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyesnoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesnoyes
Transmission Tunnel in Leatheryesyesyes
Voice Controlyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyesnoyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Sun Visors in Leathernoyesyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leathernoyesyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Black w/Outer Lip in Guards Rednoyesno
Steering Wheel w/Top Center Marking in Rednoyesno
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestnoyesyes
Leather Interior Stitching in Rednoyesno
Individual Race Number for Heritage Design Packagenoyesno
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leathernoyesyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlnoyesno
Door-Sill Guards in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadnoyesyes
Air Vents in Leathernoyesyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leathernoyesyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadnoyesyes
Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadnoyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interiornonoyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interiornonoyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelnonoyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellownonoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganynonoyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemnonoyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interiornonoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelnonoyes
Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadnonoyes
Seat Center in Alcantaranonoyes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silvernonoyes
Manual Gear Lever in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Espressononoyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigenonoyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrorsnonoyes
Color Selection for Stitching Deviated Leathernonoyes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumnonoyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigenonoyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectornonoyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interiornonoyes
Manual Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumnonoyes
Seat Belts in Chalknonoyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interiornonoyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leathernonoyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingnonoyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leathernonoyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantaranonoyes
PDK Gear Selector in Mahoganynonoyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantaranonoyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Rednonoyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigenonoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greynonoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logononoyes
Sport Seats Plus (4-Way)nonoyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packagenonoyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsnonoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelnonoyes
Air Vent Slats in Leathernonoyes
Manual Gear Lever in Mahoganynonoyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumnonoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Graphite Bluenonoyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interiornonoyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Rednonoyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellownonoyes
Customization Package, Gear Levernonoyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Rednonoyes
Instrument Surround Leathernonoyes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelnonoyes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelnonoyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leathernonoyes
Rear Footwell Lightingnonoyes
Deviated Color Selection - Acid Greennonoyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leather nonoyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)nonoyes
Climate Control Panel in Leathernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leather/sueded microfiberyesnono
2 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leathernoyesyes
4 -way power driver seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Jet Black Metallicyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyesnoyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Lava Orangeyesyesno
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors w/Upper Housing in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - GT Silver Metallicyesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Racing Yellowyesyesno
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Satin Blackyesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Graphite Blue Metallicyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Whiteyesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Agate Grey Metallicyesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Carmine Redyesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Rhodium Silver Metallicyesyesno
Deletion of Model Designationyesnoyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyesnono
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Blackyesyesno
Deletion of Model Designation on Doorsyesnono
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Carrara White Metallicyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Satin Black w/Outer Lip in Lizard Greenyesnono
20/21" 911 GT3 RS Magnesium Wheelsyesnono
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yesyesyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Sapphire Blue Metallicyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Satin Aluminumyesyesno
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color - Guards Redyesyesno
Side Skirts Paintednoyesno
Windshield w/Grey Top Tintnoyesno
Wheels Painted in Silvernoyesno
Transparent Stone Guard on Rear Fendersnoyesno
Deletion of Heritage Design Package Exterior Trimnoyesno
Rear Lid Intake Grille Slats Paintednonoyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsnonoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blacknonoyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)nonoyes
Exterior Mirrors (Lower Trim) and Window Triangle Painted in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
Rear Fascia Paintednonoyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsnonoyes
Porsche Entry & Drivenonoyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassnonoyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofnonoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silvernonoyes
LED Headlight w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)nonoyes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsnonoyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blacknonoyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicnonoyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)nonoyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colornonoyes
Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)nonoyes
Front Fascia Paintednonoyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silvernonoyes
Exterior Package Paintednonoyes
Front Fascia Painted in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
Wheel Center Caps in Satin Blacknonoyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishnonoyes
Model Designation "911"nonoyes
Rear Fascia Painted in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintednonoyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsnonoyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "911" Paintednonoyes
SportDesign Front Fascianonoyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsnonoyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintednonoyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestnonoyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsnonoyes
Tinted Taillightsnonoyes
Rear Wipernonoyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsnonoyes
Roof Transport Systemnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.4.4 cu.ft.5.1 cu.ft.
Length179.4 in.179.6 in.177.1 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.3230 lbs.3153 lbs.
Gross weight3953 lbs.3953 lbs.4133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.4.4 cu.ft.5.1 cu.ft.
Height51.1 in.49.3 in.50.9 in.
Maximum payload800 lbs.723 lbs.980 lbs.
Wheel base96.6 in.96.7 in.96.5 in.
Width74.0 in.73.0 in.71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Exterior Colors
  • Lizard Green
  • Black
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Lava Orange
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Lizard Green
  • Black
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Lava Orange
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Miami Blue
  • Chalk
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Lava Orange
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample, Non-Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Lizard Green, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Cognac, leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/cloth
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
325/30R Z tiresyesnono
21 x 12.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
305/30R Z tiresnoyesno
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
295/35R Z tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Starting MSRP
$274,500
Starting MSRP
$91,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

