2019 Porsche 911 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
911 Convertible
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$187,535*
Total Cash Price
$259,770
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$187,535*
Total Cash Price
$259,770
Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$162,432*
Total Cash Price
$224,997
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$217,068*
Total Cash Price
$300,678
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$180,151*
Total Cash Price
$249,542
Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$184,581*
Total Cash Price
$255,679
Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$177,198*
Total Cash Price
$245,452
Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$191,965*
Total Cash Price
$265,906
911 Coupe
GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$147,665*
Total Cash Price
$204,543
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$153,572*
Total Cash Price
$212,725
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$208,208*
Total Cash Price
$288,406
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$211,161*
Total Cash Price
$292,496
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$162,432*
Total Cash Price
$224,997
Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$197,871*
Total Cash Price
$274,088
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$165,385*
Total Cash Price
$229,088
Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$155,048*
Total Cash Price
$214,770
GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$205,254*
Total Cash Price
$284,315
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$147,665*
Total Cash Price
$204,543
Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$162,432*
Total Cash Price
$224,997
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$165,385*
Total Cash Price
$229,088
Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$184,581*
Total Cash Price
$255,679
Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$220,021*
Total Cash Price
$304,769
GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$165,385*
Total Cash Price
$229,088
911 Speedster
Speedster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$160,955*
Total Cash Price
$222,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,107
|$2,181
|$2,257
|$2,336
|$2,418
|$11,298
|Maintenance
|$196
|$1,642
|$1,256
|$6,678
|$5,638
|$15,409
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,701
|$2,614
|$4,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$10,413
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$10,621
|Financing
|$13,970
|$11,236
|$8,316
|$5,203
|$1,882
|$40,607
|Depreciation
|$24,387
|$17,908
|$14,619
|$16,396
|$14,331
|$87,640
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,395
|$36,443
|$30,025
|$35,997
|$30,674
|$187,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,107
|$2,181
|$2,257
|$2,336
|$2,418
|$11,298
|Maintenance
|$196
|$1,642
|$1,256
|$6,678
|$5,638
|$15,409
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,701
|$2,614
|$4,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$10,413
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$10,621
|Financing
|$13,970
|$11,236
|$8,316
|$5,203
|$1,882
|$40,607
|Depreciation
|$24,387
|$17,908
|$14,619
|$16,396
|$14,331
|$87,640
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,395
|$36,443
|$30,025
|$35,997
|$30,674
|$187,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,825
|$1,889
|$1,955
|$2,023
|$2,094
|$9,786
|Maintenance
|$169
|$1,422
|$1,088
|$5,784
|$4,883
|$13,346
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,473
|$2,264
|$3,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,019
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$9,199
|Financing
|$12,100
|$9,732
|$7,203
|$4,507
|$1,630
|$35,171
|Depreciation
|$21,122
|$15,511
|$12,662
|$14,201
|$12,412
|$75,909
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,114
|$31,565
|$26,006
|$31,178
|$26,568
|$162,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,439
|$2,524
|$2,612
|$2,703
|$2,799
|$13,077
|Maintenance
|$226
|$1,901
|$1,454
|$7,729
|$6,525
|$17,836
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,968
|$3,025
|$4,994
|Taxes & Fees
|$12,053
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$12,294
|Financing
|$16,170
|$13,005
|$9,626
|$6,023
|$2,179
|$47,002
|Depreciation
|$28,227
|$20,728
|$16,921
|$18,978
|$16,587
|$101,442
|Fuel
|$3,847
|$3,963
|$4,081
|$4,204
|$4,329
|$20,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$62,962
|$42,182
|$34,754
|$41,666
|$35,505
|$217,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,024
|$2,095
|$2,168
|$2,244
|$2,323
|$10,853
|Maintenance
|$188
|$1,577
|$1,207
|$6,415
|$5,416
|$14,802
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,634
|$2,511
|$4,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$10,003
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$10,203
|Financing
|$13,420
|$10,793
|$7,989
|$4,998
|$1,808
|$39,008
|Depreciation
|$23,426
|$17,203
|$14,043
|$15,750
|$13,766
|$84,190
|Fuel
|$3,193
|$3,289
|$3,387
|$3,489
|$3,593
|$16,951
|True Cost to Own®
|$52,254
|$35,008
|$28,843
|$34,580
|$29,467
|$180,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,074
|$2,146
|$2,221
|$2,299
|$2,380
|$11,120
|Maintenance
|$193
|$1,616
|$1,236
|$6,573
|$5,549
|$15,166
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,674
|$2,573
|$4,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$10,249
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$10,454
|Financing
|$13,750
|$11,059
|$8,185
|$5,121
|$1,853
|$39,968
|Depreciation
|$24,003
|$17,626
|$14,389
|$16,138
|$14,105
|$86,260
|Fuel
|$3,271
|$3,370
|$3,470
|$3,575
|$3,681
|$17,368
|True Cost to Own®
|$53,539
|$35,869
|$29,553
|$35,430
|$30,191
|$184,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,991
|$2,060
|$2,132
|$2,207
|$2,285
|$10,675
|Maintenance
|$185
|$1,552
|$1,187
|$6,310
|$5,327
|$14,560
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,607
|$2,470
|$4,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,839
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$10,036
|Financing
|$13,200
|$10,616
|$7,858
|$4,916
|$1,778
|$38,369
|Depreciation
|$23,042
|$16,921
|$13,813
|$15,492
|$13,541
|$82,810
|Fuel
|$3,140
|$3,235
|$3,331
|$3,432
|$3,534
|$16,673
|True Cost to Own®
|$51,397
|$34,434
|$28,370
|$34,013
|$28,984
|$177,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,157
|$2,232
|$2,310
|$2,391
|$2,475
|$11,565
|Maintenance
|$200
|$1,681
|$1,286
|$6,835
|$5,771
|$15,773
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,741
|$2,675
|$4,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$10,659
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$10,872
|Financing
|$14,300
|$11,501
|$8,512
|$5,326
|$1,927
|$41,566
|Depreciation
|$24,963
|$18,331
|$14,964
|$16,783
|$14,669
|$89,710
|Fuel
|$3,402
|$3,505
|$3,609
|$3,718
|$3,829
|$18,062
|True Cost to Own®
|$55,680
|$37,304
|$30,735
|$36,847
|$31,399
|$191,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,659
|$1,717
|$1,777
|$1,839
|$1,904
|$8,896
|Maintenance
|$154
|$1,293
|$989
|$5,258
|$4,439
|$12,133
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,339
|$2,058
|$3,397
|Taxes & Fees
|$8,199
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$8,363
|Financing
|$11,000
|$8,847
|$6,548
|$4,097
|$1,482
|$31,974
|Depreciation
|$19,202
|$14,101
|$11,511
|$12,910
|$11,284
|$69,008
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,831
|$28,695
|$23,642
|$28,344
|$24,153
|$147,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,725
|$1,786
|$1,848
|$1,913
|$1,980
|$9,252
|Maintenance
|$160
|$1,345
|$1,029
|$5,468
|$4,617
|$12,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,393
|$2,140
|$3,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$8,527
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$8,698
|Financing
|$11,440
|$9,201
|$6,810
|$4,261
|$1,541
|$33,253
|Depreciation
|$19,970
|$14,665
|$11,971
|$13,426
|$11,735
|$71,768
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,544
|$29,843
|$24,588
|$29,478
|$25,119
|$153,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,339
|$2,421
|$2,506
|$2,593
|$2,685
|$12,543
|Maintenance
|$217
|$1,823
|$1,394
|$7,414
|$6,259
|$17,108
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,888
|$2,902
|$4,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$11,561
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$11,792
|Financing
|$15,510
|$12,474
|$9,233
|$5,777
|$2,090
|$45,083
|Depreciation
|$27,075
|$19,882
|$16,231
|$18,203
|$15,910
|$97,301
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$60,392
|$40,460
|$33,335
|$39,965
|$34,056
|$208,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,372
|$2,455
|$2,541
|$2,630
|$2,723
|$12,721
|Maintenance
|$220
|$1,849
|$1,414
|$7,519
|$6,348
|$17,350
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,915
|$2,943
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$11,725
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$11,959
|Financing
|$15,730
|$12,651
|$9,364
|$5,859
|$2,119
|$45,723
|Depreciation
|$27,459
|$20,164
|$16,461
|$18,461
|$16,136
|$98,681
|Fuel
|$3,742
|$3,855
|$3,970
|$4,090
|$4,211
|$19,868
|True Cost to Own®
|$61,248
|$41,034
|$33,808
|$40,532
|$34,539
|$211,161
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,825
|$1,889
|$1,955
|$2,023
|$2,094
|$9,786
|Maintenance
|$169
|$1,422
|$1,088
|$5,784
|$4,883
|$13,346
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,473
|$2,264
|$3,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,019
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$9,199
|Financing
|$12,100
|$9,732
|$7,203
|$4,507
|$1,630
|$35,171
|Depreciation
|$21,122
|$15,511
|$12,662
|$14,201
|$12,412
|$75,909
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,114
|$31,565
|$26,006
|$31,178
|$26,568
|$162,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,223
|$2,301
|$2,381
|$2,464
|$2,551
|$11,921
|Maintenance
|$206
|$1,733
|$1,325
|$7,046
|$5,948
|$16,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,794
|$2,758
|$4,552
|Taxes & Fees
|$10,987
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$11,206
|Financing
|$14,740
|$11,855
|$8,774
|$5,490
|$1,986
|$42,845
|Depreciation
|$25,731
|$18,895
|$15,425
|$17,299
|$15,121
|$92,471
|Fuel
|$3,507
|$3,613
|$3,720
|$3,832
|$3,946
|$18,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$57,394
|$38,451
|$31,680
|$37,981
|$32,365
|$197,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,858
|$1,923
|$1,990
|$2,060
|$2,132
|$9,964
|Maintenance
|$172
|$1,448
|$1,108
|$5,889
|$4,972
|$13,589
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$2,305
|$3,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,183
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$9,367
|Financing
|$12,320
|$9,909
|$7,334
|$4,589
|$1,660
|$35,811
|Depreciation
|$21,506
|$15,793
|$12,892
|$14,459
|$12,638
|$77,289
|Fuel
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$3,109
|$3,203
|$3,298
|$15,561
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,971
|$32,138
|$26,479
|$31,745
|$27,051
|$165,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,742
|$1,803
|$1,866
|$1,931
|$1,999
|$9,341
|Maintenance
|$162
|$1,358
|$1,038
|$5,521
|$4,661
|$12,740
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,406
|$2,161
|$3,567
|Taxes & Fees
|$8,609
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$8,781
|Financing
|$11,550
|$9,289
|$6,875
|$4,302
|$1,556
|$33,573
|Depreciation
|$20,162
|$14,806
|$12,087
|$13,556
|$11,848
|$72,458
|Fuel
|$2,748
|$2,831
|$2,915
|$3,003
|$3,092
|$14,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,973
|$30,130
|$24,824
|$29,761
|$25,361
|$155,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,306
|$2,387
|$2,470
|$2,556
|$2,647
|$12,365
|Maintenance
|$214
|$1,797
|$1,375
|$7,309
|$6,170
|$16,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,861
|$2,861
|$4,722
|Taxes & Fees
|$11,397
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$11,625
|Financing
|$15,290
|$12,297
|$9,102
|$5,695
|$2,060
|$44,444
|Depreciation
|$26,691
|$19,600
|$16,000
|$17,945
|$15,685
|$95,921
|Fuel
|$3,638
|$3,747
|$3,859
|$3,975
|$4,094
|$19,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$59,535
|$39,886
|$32,862
|$39,398
|$33,573
|$205,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,659
|$1,717
|$1,777
|$1,839
|$1,904
|$8,896
|Maintenance
|$154
|$1,293
|$989
|$5,258
|$4,439
|$12,133
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,339
|$2,058
|$3,397
|Taxes & Fees
|$8,199
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$8,363
|Financing
|$11,000
|$8,847
|$6,548
|$4,097
|$1,482
|$31,974
|Depreciation
|$19,202
|$14,101
|$11,511
|$12,910
|$11,284
|$69,008
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,831
|$28,695
|$23,642
|$28,344
|$24,153
|$147,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,825
|$1,889
|$1,955
|$2,023
|$2,094
|$9,786
|Maintenance
|$169
|$1,422
|$1,088
|$5,784
|$4,883
|$13,346
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,473
|$2,264
|$3,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,019
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$9,199
|Financing
|$12,100
|$9,732
|$7,203
|$4,507
|$1,630
|$35,171
|Depreciation
|$21,122
|$15,511
|$12,662
|$14,201
|$12,412
|$75,909
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,114
|$31,565
|$26,006
|$31,178
|$26,568
|$162,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,858
|$1,923
|$1,990
|$2,060
|$2,132
|$9,964
|Maintenance
|$172
|$1,448
|$1,108
|$5,889
|$4,972
|$13,589
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$2,305
|$3,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,183
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$9,367
|Financing
|$12,320
|$9,909
|$7,334
|$4,589
|$1,660
|$35,811
|Depreciation
|$21,506
|$15,793
|$12,892
|$14,459
|$12,638
|$77,289
|Fuel
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$3,109
|$3,203
|$3,298
|$15,561
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,971
|$32,138
|$26,479
|$31,745
|$27,051
|$165,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,074
|$2,146
|$2,221
|$2,299
|$2,380
|$11,120
|Maintenance
|$193
|$1,616
|$1,236
|$6,573
|$5,549
|$15,166
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,674
|$2,573
|$4,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$10,249
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$10,454
|Financing
|$13,750
|$11,059
|$8,185
|$5,121
|$1,853
|$39,968
|Depreciation
|$24,003
|$17,626
|$14,389
|$16,138
|$14,105
|$86,260
|Fuel
|$3,271
|$3,370
|$3,470
|$3,575
|$3,681
|$17,368
|True Cost to Own®
|$53,539
|$35,869
|$29,553
|$35,430
|$30,191
|$184,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,472
|$2,558
|$2,648
|$2,740
|$2,837
|$13,255
|Maintenance
|$229
|$1,927
|$1,474
|$7,834
|$6,614
|$18,078
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,995
|$3,066
|$5,062
|Taxes & Fees
|$12,217
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$12,461
|Financing
|$16,390
|$13,182
|$9,757
|$6,105
|$2,208
|$47,641
|Depreciation
|$28,611
|$21,010
|$17,151
|$19,236
|$16,813
|$102,822
|Fuel
|$3,899
|$4,017
|$4,136
|$4,261
|$4,388
|$20,702
|True Cost to Own®
|$63,818
|$42,756
|$35,227
|$42,233
|$35,988
|$220,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Coupe GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,858
|$1,923
|$1,990
|$2,060
|$2,132
|$9,964
|Maintenance
|$172
|$1,448
|$1,108
|$5,889
|$4,972
|$13,589
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$2,305
|$3,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,183
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$9,367
|Financing
|$12,320
|$9,909
|$7,334
|$4,589
|$1,660
|$35,811
|Depreciation
|$21,506
|$15,793
|$12,892
|$14,459
|$12,638
|$77,289
|Fuel
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$3,109
|$3,203
|$3,298
|$15,561
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,971
|$32,138
|$26,479
|$31,745
|$27,051
|$165,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 911 Speedster Speedster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,808
|$1,872
|$1,937
|$2,005
|$2,075
|$9,697
|Maintenance
|$168
|$1,409
|$1,078
|$5,731
|$4,839
|$13,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,460
|$2,243
|$3,703
|Taxes & Fees
|$8,937
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$9,116
|Financing
|$11,990
|$9,643
|$7,137
|$4,466
|$1,615
|$34,852
|Depreciation
|$20,930
|$15,370
|$12,547
|$14,072
|$12,300
|$75,219
|Fuel
|$2,853
|$2,939
|$3,026
|$3,117
|$3,210
|$15,144
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,686
|$31,278
|$25,770
|$30,895
|$26,327
|$160,955
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 911
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:not available
