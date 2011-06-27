Used 2017 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
A high-performance car for daily driving

Gearhead1, 08/25/2017
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
Six months into my 2017 Graphite Blue Metallic 911. Got the Sports Chrono Package, Sports Exhaust (a must), and PDK. No sunroof to reduce weight and keep the center of gravity closer to the pavement. I drive the car daily. Very comfortable (if you're not overweight), but not soft on the road. If you want soft, get an old Cadillac. The new turbo motor actually gives better low-end power than previous 911s, allowing one to exit corners swiftly. Little lag in Normal mode, but non-existent in Sports mode or the track-worthy Sports Plus mode. Whistling, swooshing, and rumbly exhaust every time there's a downshift is downright addictive. Steering, perfect. Visibility, perfect. Handling, perfect. My third Porsche. I've owned all the following: Audi R8 V10, Lambo Gallardo, Aston Vanquish, Viper, Lotus Elise, M6, but the new 911 gives me the thrill of a near-supercar on a daily basis. If you can get one, you won't be disappointed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A dream to drive

John M, 08/28/2016
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
Don't hesitate. The best car made. I drive it every day, and have literally no complaints. Traded in a 2015 911S for the new 2017. So light and nimble, and love the turbo. The new styling additions are just beautiful. Worth every penny, and such a joy to drive!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
"You're Hooked after the 1st test drive"

"Car Lover", 03/01/2017
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
The 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera is an Amazing vehicle. I've owned several Porsches and by far, the new 911 is the Best! The car is quick, handling is precise, and very comfortable for a 2-dr sport car. There's more room is this vehicle than you expect for a true Sport Car. Firing up the engine, and you'll fall in love with the sound with or without Sport Exhaust. Every time I drive my new 911, I tell myself "It doesn't get better than this". Inside and out this vehicle is a Perfect 10.

991.2=991*100!

Pete, 08/26/2016
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
Owned a 2014 911 Cabrio for two years. Loved it, but a bit shy on torque/performance and lacked some essential safety equipment. Loved it with top down, but concerning blind spots with top up, particularly difficult to park without rear view camera. Targa reintroduced shortly after my '14 purchase; loved the lines on that car from first glance. Took delivery of a stunning graphite grey/white '17 Targa 4S last week. Amazing how different this new car is. Instant throttle response from any RPM, tracks even better than the '14, and new blind spot warning system coupled with rear view camera has removed any slight issues I had with the '14. A pleasure to drive whether softly cruising or driving hard. A true sport car that is an able touring driver combines to make an overall driving experience unlike any other. A head-turner worth every penny. At 6'4" this car has front room unlike any other I tested (tried them all).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My 2017 911 Turbo is now 3 1/2 years old!!

Steven Weinstein, 02/10/2017
Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Just passed 35,600 miles a few weeks ago. Still a dream to drive. Still turns heads wherever I go. I had the Fabspeed exhaust installed 2 years ago. Just the right amount of noise for a sports car. I replaced my tires with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all around at 30k miles. Amazing tires. They should have supplied them from the factory!! Interior is holding up fine except for some wear on my drivers seat... Thinking of a 2020 992 911 Turbo but they won't be available for at least 6 months.. Saw my first 2020 992 the other day.. I like it..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
