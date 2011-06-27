  1. Home
Used 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.3/429.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque487 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Premium Packageyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Smoking Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Burmester Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
445 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Decorative Stitching on Steering Wheel Rim in Contrasting Coloryes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Extended Interior Package, Rear in Leatheryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanatarayes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
Side Skirts Paintedyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Model Designation "911"yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Delete Model Designationyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
LED Headlight including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9.7 cu.ft.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Gross weight4508 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.1 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • White
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
