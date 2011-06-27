Used 2014 Porsche 911 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
911 Convertible
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$94,569*
Total Cash Price
$76,051
Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$77,443*
Total Cash Price
$62,278
Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$109,462*
Total Cash Price
$88,028
Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$99,782*
Total Cash Price
$80,243
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$89,357*
Total Cash Price
$71,860
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$78,187*
Total Cash Price
$62,877
911 Coupe
Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$94,569*
Total Cash Price
$76,051
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$81,910*
Total Cash Price
$65,871
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$104,994*
Total Cash Price
$84,435
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$106,484*
Total Cash Price
$85,633
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$81,910*
Total Cash Price
$65,871
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$74,464*
Total Cash Price
$59,883
Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$83,400*
Total Cash Price
$67,069
50th Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$90,846*
Total Cash Price
$73,057
GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$93,080*
Total Cash Price
$74,854
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$103,505*
Total Cash Price
$83,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,681
|$1,732
|$1,784
|$1,838
|$1,892
|$8,928
|Maintenance
|$3,194
|$62
|$4,917
|$744
|$3,034
|$11,952
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,012
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,220
|Financing
|$4,091
|$3,288
|$2,436
|$1,523
|$551
|$11,888
|Depreciation
|$10,964
|$5,540
|$4,971
|$4,571
|$4,227
|$30,272
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,857
|$15,832
|$19,602
|$14,467
|$15,812
|$94,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,550
|$7,311
|Maintenance
|$2,616
|$51
|$4,027
|$609
|$2,485
|$9,787
|Repairs
|$2,046
|$2,185
|$2,357
|$2,538
|$2,731
|$11,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,285
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,456
|Financing
|$3,350
|$2,693
|$1,995
|$1,247
|$451
|$9,735
|Depreciation
|$8,978
|$4,536
|$4,071
|$3,743
|$3,461
|$24,789
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,631
|$12,965
|$16,052
|$11,847
|$12,948
|$77,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,946
|$2,005
|$2,065
|$2,127
|$2,190
|$10,334
|Maintenance
|$3,697
|$72
|$5,692
|$861
|$3,512
|$13,834
|Repairs
|$2,891
|$3,088
|$3,331
|$3,587
|$3,860
|$16,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,644
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,885
|Financing
|$4,735
|$3,806
|$2,819
|$1,763
|$638
|$13,761
|Depreciation
|$12,691
|$6,412
|$5,754
|$5,291
|$4,892
|$35,039
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,401
|$18,325
|$22,689
|$16,745
|$18,302
|$109,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,774
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,420
|Maintenance
|$3,370
|$66
|$5,188
|$785
|$3,201
|$12,611
|Repairs
|$2,636
|$2,815
|$3,036
|$3,270
|$3,519
|$15,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,233
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,453
|Financing
|$4,316
|$3,469
|$2,570
|$1,607
|$582
|$12,544
|Depreciation
|$11,568
|$5,845
|$5,245
|$4,823
|$4,460
|$31,940
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,447
|$16,704
|$20,683
|$15,264
|$16,683
|$99,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$8,436
|Maintenance
|$3,018
|$59
|$4,646
|$703
|$2,867
|$11,293
|Repairs
|$2,360
|$2,521
|$2,719
|$2,928
|$3,151
|$13,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,791
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,988
|Financing
|$3,865
|$3,107
|$2,302
|$1,439
|$521
|$11,233
|Depreciation
|$10,360
|$5,234
|$4,697
|$4,319
|$3,994
|$28,603
|Fuel
|$2,284
|$2,352
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$12,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,266
|$14,959
|$18,522
|$13,669
|$14,940
|$89,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$7,382
|Maintenance
|$2,641
|$51
|$4,066
|$615
|$2,508
|$9,882
|Repairs
|$2,065
|$2,206
|$2,379
|$2,562
|$2,757
|$11,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,317
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,489
|Financing
|$3,382
|$2,718
|$2,014
|$1,259
|$456
|$9,829
|Depreciation
|$9,065
|$4,580
|$4,110
|$3,779
|$3,494
|$25,028
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,608
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,858
|$13,089
|$16,207
|$11,961
|$13,073
|$78,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,681
|$1,732
|$1,784
|$1,838
|$1,892
|$8,928
|Maintenance
|$3,194
|$62
|$4,917
|$744
|$3,034
|$11,952
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,012
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,220
|Financing
|$4,091
|$3,288
|$2,436
|$1,523
|$551
|$11,888
|Depreciation
|$10,964
|$5,540
|$4,971
|$4,571
|$4,227
|$30,272
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,857
|$15,832
|$19,602
|$14,467
|$15,812
|$94,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$7,733
|Maintenance
|$2,767
|$54
|$4,259
|$645
|$2,628
|$10,352
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,311
|$2,493
|$2,684
|$2,889
|$12,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,475
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,655
|Financing
|$3,543
|$2,848
|$2,110
|$1,319
|$477
|$10,297
|Depreciation
|$9,496
|$4,798
|$4,305
|$3,959
|$3,661
|$26,220
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,994
|$13,713
|$16,979
|$12,530
|$13,695
|$81,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,867
|$1,923
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$9,912
|Maintenance
|$3,546
|$69
|$5,460
|$826
|$3,368
|$13,270
|Repairs
|$2,773
|$2,962
|$3,195
|$3,440
|$3,703
|$16,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,454
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,685
|Financing
|$4,542
|$3,650
|$2,704
|$1,691
|$612
|$13,199
|Depreciation
|$12,173
|$6,150
|$5,519
|$5,075
|$4,692
|$33,609
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,038
|$17,577
|$21,763
|$16,061
|$17,555
|$104,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,009
|$2,069
|$2,131
|$10,053
|Maintenance
|$3,596
|$70
|$5,537
|$838
|$3,416
|$13,458
|Repairs
|$2,813
|$3,004
|$3,240
|$3,489
|$3,755
|$16,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,517
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,752
|Financing
|$4,606
|$3,702
|$2,743
|$1,715
|$621
|$13,386
|Depreciation
|$12,345
|$6,238
|$5,597
|$5,147
|$4,759
|$34,085
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,492
|$17,826
|$22,072
|$16,289
|$17,804
|$106,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$7,733
|Maintenance
|$2,767
|$54
|$4,259
|$645
|$2,628
|$10,352
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,311
|$2,493
|$2,684
|$2,889
|$12,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,475
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,655
|Financing
|$3,543
|$2,848
|$2,110
|$1,319
|$477
|$10,297
|Depreciation
|$9,496
|$4,798
|$4,305
|$3,959
|$3,661
|$26,220
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,994
|$13,713
|$16,979
|$12,530
|$13,695
|$81,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$7,030
|Maintenance
|$2,515
|$49
|$3,872
|$586
|$2,389
|$9,411
|Repairs
|$1,967
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,440
|$2,626
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,159
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,323
|Financing
|$3,221
|$2,589
|$1,918
|$1,199
|$434
|$9,361
|Depreciation
|$8,633
|$4,362
|$3,914
|$3,599
|$3,328
|$23,836
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,722
|$12,466
|$15,435
|$11,391
|$12,450
|$74,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,574
|$1,621
|$1,669
|$7,874
|Maintenance
|$2,817
|$55
|$4,337
|$656
|$2,676
|$10,540
|Repairs
|$2,203
|$2,353
|$2,538
|$2,733
|$2,941
|$12,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,538
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,722
|Financing
|$3,608
|$2,900
|$2,148
|$1,343
|$486
|$10,484
|Depreciation
|$9,669
|$4,885
|$4,384
|$4,031
|$3,727
|$26,696
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,449
|$13,962
|$17,287
|$12,758
|$13,944
|$83,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe 50th Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,577
|Maintenance
|$3,068
|$60
|$4,724
|$715
|$2,915
|$11,481
|Repairs
|$2,400
|$2,563
|$2,765
|$2,977
|$3,204
|$13,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,854
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$4,054
|Financing
|$3,930
|$3,159
|$2,340
|$1,463
|$529
|$11,420
|Depreciation
|$10,532
|$5,322
|$4,775
|$4,391
|$4,060
|$29,080
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,721
|$15,209
|$18,831
|$13,897
|$15,189
|$90,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,756
|$1,809
|$1,863
|$8,788
|Maintenance
|$3,144
|$61
|$4,840
|$733
|$2,986
|$11,764
|Repairs
|$2,459
|$2,626
|$2,833
|$3,050
|$3,283
|$14,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,949
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,154
|Financing
|$4,026
|$3,236
|$2,398
|$1,499
|$543
|$11,701
|Depreciation
|$10,791
|$5,453
|$4,893
|$4,499
|$4,160
|$29,795
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,403
|$15,583
|$19,294
|$14,239
|$15,563
|$93,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,840
|$1,896
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,772
|Maintenance
|$3,496
|$68
|$5,382
|$815
|$3,321
|$13,081
|Repairs
|$2,734
|$2,920
|$3,150
|$3,392
|$3,650
|$15,846
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,391
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,619
|Financing
|$4,477
|$3,599
|$2,666
|$1,667
|$603
|$13,012
|Depreciation
|$12,000
|$6,063
|$5,440
|$5,003
|$4,626
|$33,132
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,043
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,584
|$17,328
|$21,455
|$15,833
|$17,306
|$103,505
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 911
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:not available
