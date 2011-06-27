  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche 911 Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

911 Convertible

Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$94,569*

Total Cash Price

$76,051

Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$77,443*

Total Cash Price

$62,278

Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$109,462*

Total Cash Price

$88,028

Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$99,782*

Total Cash Price

$80,243

Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$89,357*

Total Cash Price

$71,860

Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$78,187*

Total Cash Price

$62,877

911 Coupe

Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$94,569*

Total Cash Price

$76,051

Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$81,910*

Total Cash Price

$65,871

Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$104,994*

Total Cash Price

$84,435

Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$106,484*

Total Cash Price

$85,633

Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$81,910*

Total Cash Price

$65,871

Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$74,464*

Total Cash Price

$59,883

Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$83,400*

Total Cash Price

$67,069

50th Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$90,846*

Total Cash Price

$73,057

GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$93,080*

Total Cash Price

$74,854

Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$103,505*

Total Cash Price

$83,237

2014 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,681$1,732$1,784$1,838$1,892$8,928
Maintenance$3,194$62$4,917$744$3,034$11,952
Repairs$2,498$2,668$2,878$3,099$3,335$14,478
Taxes & Fees$4,012$52$52$52$52$4,220
Financing$4,091$3,288$2,436$1,523$551$11,888
Depreciation$10,964$5,540$4,971$4,571$4,227$30,272
Fuel$2,417$2,489$2,564$2,640$2,720$12,831
True Cost to Own®$28,857$15,832$19,602$14,467$15,812$94,569

2014 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,377$1,419$1,461$1,505$1,550$7,311
Maintenance$2,616$51$4,027$609$2,485$9,787
Repairs$2,046$2,185$2,357$2,538$2,731$11,856
Taxes & Fees$3,285$43$43$43$43$3,456
Financing$3,350$2,693$1,995$1,247$451$9,735
Depreciation$8,978$4,536$4,071$3,743$3,461$24,789
Fuel$1,979$2,038$2,100$2,162$2,228$10,507
True Cost to Own®$23,631$12,965$16,052$11,847$12,948$77,443

2014 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,946$2,005$2,065$2,127$2,190$10,334
Maintenance$3,697$72$5,692$861$3,512$13,834
Repairs$2,891$3,088$3,331$3,587$3,860$16,758
Taxes & Fees$4,644$60$60$60$60$4,885
Financing$4,735$3,806$2,819$1,763$638$13,761
Depreciation$12,691$6,412$5,754$5,291$4,892$35,039
Fuel$2,797$2,881$2,968$3,056$3,149$14,851
True Cost to Own®$33,401$18,325$22,689$16,745$18,302$109,462

2014 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,774$1,828$1,883$1,939$1,997$9,420
Maintenance$3,370$66$5,188$785$3,201$12,611
Repairs$2,636$2,815$3,036$3,270$3,519$15,276
Taxes & Fees$4,233$55$55$55$55$4,453
Financing$4,316$3,469$2,570$1,607$582$12,544
Depreciation$11,568$5,845$5,245$4,823$4,460$31,940
Fuel$2,550$2,626$2,705$2,786$2,870$13,538
True Cost to Own®$30,447$16,704$20,683$15,264$16,683$99,782

2014 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,589$1,637$1,686$1,736$1,788$8,436
Maintenance$3,018$59$4,646$703$2,867$11,293
Repairs$2,360$2,521$2,719$2,928$3,151$13,680
Taxes & Fees$3,791$49$49$49$49$3,988
Financing$3,865$3,107$2,302$1,439$521$11,233
Depreciation$10,360$5,234$4,697$4,319$3,994$28,603
Fuel$2,284$2,352$2,423$2,495$2,570$12,124
True Cost to Own®$27,266$14,959$18,522$13,669$14,940$89,357

2014 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,390$1,432$1,475$1,519$1,565$7,382
Maintenance$2,641$51$4,066$615$2,508$9,882
Repairs$2,065$2,206$2,379$2,562$2,757$11,970
Taxes & Fees$3,317$43$43$43$43$3,489
Financing$3,382$2,718$2,014$1,259$456$9,829
Depreciation$9,065$4,580$4,110$3,779$3,494$25,028
Fuel$1,998$2,058$2,120$2,183$2,249$10,608
True Cost to Own®$23,858$13,089$16,207$11,961$13,073$78,187

2014 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,681$1,732$1,784$1,838$1,892$8,928
Maintenance$3,194$62$4,917$744$3,034$11,952
Repairs$2,498$2,668$2,878$3,099$3,335$14,478
Taxes & Fees$4,012$52$52$52$52$4,220
Financing$4,091$3,288$2,436$1,523$551$11,888
Depreciation$10,964$5,540$4,971$4,571$4,227$30,272
Fuel$2,417$2,489$2,564$2,640$2,720$12,831
True Cost to Own®$28,857$15,832$19,602$14,467$15,812$94,569

2014 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,456$1,500$1,546$1,592$1,639$7,733
Maintenance$2,767$54$4,259$645$2,628$10,352
Repairs$2,164$2,311$2,493$2,684$2,889$12,540
Taxes & Fees$3,475$45$45$45$45$3,655
Financing$3,543$2,848$2,110$1,319$477$10,297
Depreciation$9,496$4,798$4,305$3,959$3,661$26,220
Fuel$2,093$2,156$2,221$2,287$2,356$11,113
True Cost to Own®$24,994$13,713$16,979$12,530$13,695$81,910

2014 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,867$1,923$1,981$2,040$2,101$9,912
Maintenance$3,546$69$5,460$826$3,368$13,270
Repairs$2,773$2,962$3,195$3,440$3,703$16,074
Taxes & Fees$4,454$58$58$58$58$4,685
Financing$4,542$3,650$2,704$1,691$612$13,199
Depreciation$12,173$6,150$5,519$5,075$4,692$33,609
Fuel$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,931$3,020$14,245
True Cost to Own®$32,038$17,577$21,763$16,061$17,555$104,994

2014 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,893$1,951$2,009$2,069$2,131$10,053
Maintenance$3,596$70$5,537$838$3,416$13,458
Repairs$2,813$3,004$3,240$3,489$3,755$16,302
Taxes & Fees$4,517$59$59$59$59$4,752
Financing$4,606$3,702$2,743$1,715$621$13,386
Depreciation$12,345$6,238$5,597$5,147$4,759$34,085
Fuel$2,721$2,803$2,887$2,973$3,063$14,447
True Cost to Own®$32,492$17,826$22,072$16,289$17,804$106,484

2014 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,456$1,500$1,546$1,592$1,639$7,733
Maintenance$2,767$54$4,259$645$2,628$10,352
Repairs$2,164$2,311$2,493$2,684$2,889$12,540
Taxes & Fees$3,475$45$45$45$45$3,655
Financing$3,543$2,848$2,110$1,319$477$10,297
Depreciation$9,496$4,798$4,305$3,959$3,661$26,220
Fuel$2,093$2,156$2,221$2,287$2,356$11,113
True Cost to Own®$24,994$13,713$16,979$12,530$13,695$81,910
Depreciation

$23,836

Taxes & Fees

$3,323

Financing

$9,361

Fuel

$10,103

Insurance

$7,030

Repairs

$11,400

Maintenance

$9,411

2014 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,324$1,364$1,405$1,447$1,490$7,030
Maintenance$2,515$49$3,872$586$2,389$9,411
Repairs$1,967$2,101$2,266$2,440$2,626$11,400
Taxes & Fees$3,159$41$41$41$41$3,323
Financing$3,221$2,589$1,918$1,199$434$9,361
Depreciation$8,633$4,362$3,914$3,599$3,328$23,836
Fuel$1,903$1,960$2,019$2,079$2,142$10,103
True Cost to Own®$22,722$12,466$15,435$11,391$12,450$74,464

2014 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,483$1,528$1,574$1,621$1,669$7,874
Maintenance$2,817$55$4,337$656$2,676$10,540
Repairs$2,203$2,353$2,538$2,733$2,941$12,768
Taxes & Fees$3,538$46$46$46$46$3,722
Financing$3,608$2,900$2,148$1,343$486$10,484
Depreciation$9,669$4,885$4,384$4,031$3,727$26,696
Fuel$2,131$2,195$2,261$2,328$2,399$11,315
True Cost to Own®$25,449$13,962$17,287$12,758$13,944$83,400

2014 911 Coupe 50th Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,615$1,664$1,714$1,765$1,818$8,577
Maintenance$3,068$60$4,724$715$2,915$11,481
Repairs$2,400$2,563$2,765$2,977$3,204$13,908
Taxes & Fees$3,854$50$50$50$50$4,054
Financing$3,930$3,159$2,340$1,463$529$11,420
Depreciation$10,532$5,322$4,775$4,391$4,060$29,080
Fuel$2,322$2,391$2,463$2,536$2,613$12,326
True Cost to Own®$27,721$15,209$18,831$13,897$15,189$90,846

2014 911 Coupe GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,655$1,705$1,756$1,809$1,863$8,788
Maintenance$3,144$61$4,840$733$2,986$11,764
Repairs$2,459$2,626$2,833$3,050$3,283$14,250
Taxes & Fees$3,949$51$51$51$51$4,154
Financing$4,026$3,236$2,398$1,499$543$11,701
Depreciation$10,791$5,453$4,893$4,499$4,160$29,795
Fuel$2,379$2,450$2,524$2,599$2,678$12,629
True Cost to Own®$28,403$15,583$19,294$14,239$15,563$93,080

2014 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,840$1,896$1,953$2,011$2,071$9,772
Maintenance$3,496$68$5,382$815$3,321$13,081
Repairs$2,734$2,920$3,150$3,392$3,650$15,846
Taxes & Fees$4,391$57$57$57$57$4,619
Financing$4,477$3,599$2,666$1,667$603$13,012
Depreciation$12,000$6,063$5,440$5,003$4,626$33,132
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,043
True Cost to Own®$31,584$17,328$21,455$15,833$17,306$103,505

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

