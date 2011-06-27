Used 2012 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews
My New 2012-- 911 Carrerra S PDK Coupe
I really want to drive this car to California, or at least to the track at Lime Rock. This car puts a grin on me from ear to ear. I was hesitant when I traded my 09 Turbo stick coupe for this PDK 911S Coupe, but I am totally pleased with the decision.No regrets. Its a better more sophisticated car. Far less of a go kart, much more stable, smooth and luxurious. Did I say fast, oh yes..useable fast and snarly when you push it.The front end is no longer bouncy and light. Far better exhaust note, like a ferrari, with pops, blips,growls and attitude. The PDK is impressive, and in sport plus it rocks The elec steering feels great. Rock solid and a snake in the turns. This is a drivers car!
911 coupe s (991 version with PDK)
What a nice car! I have had the previous version with both cabriolet and coupe s and this version is significantly better than both. It's like having 2 cars in one. If you want to push it, it's a Porsche and responds instantly. If you want to drive sedately, then it can be comfortable and composed. The new steering and suspension are top notch; not too stiff, but keeps the car flat when pushed. The PDK is the best; forget about the manual. Only downsides are the price and no place for your sunglasses or phone. User interface is also not the easiest with the touchscreen, but that's just nitpicking. If you can afford it get it.
Porsche 991 911S
$70,000 for a 2012 used car seems excessive. The car proved to be pampered by previous owner and a very high quality vehicle. It is purely for entertainment of anyone who likes excessive technology and electronics, although quickly dated. There a lots of buttons and gizmos seem unnecessary. Although understated, the vehicle intimidates jerks on the road and gets annoying attention. Having owned at 911SC for many years, this car brings back memories, but pampers drivers. I think the car appeals to old men with means. Excessive road noise, automatic stereo plays whenever car is re-started, no oil dipstick (only automated display) and no access to engine are annoying.
