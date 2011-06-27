  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2012 Porsche 911
  5. Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 911
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 911s for sale
List Price Estimate
$36,771 - $50,583
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

997 GTS Cabriolet is AWESOME!

Keith, 11/13/2016
Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great car! Can’t recommend anything above it. Porsche builds fantastic cars; I now have three of them. The combination of value, performance and beauty make the 911 GTS cabriolet one of the Best Buy’s of your life!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 911s for sale

Related Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles