Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Consumer Reviews

Keith , 11/13/2016 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M)

Great car! Can’t recommend anything above it. Porsche builds fantastic cars; I now have three of them. The combination of value, performance and beauty make the 911 GTS cabriolet one of the Best Buy’s of your life!